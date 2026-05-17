Wind Surge Top Missions, 5-2, Behind Balanced Offense, Strong Bullpen Effort

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (18-19) defeated the San Antonio Missions (14-24) 5-2 in game five of their six-game series Saturday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium as the bottom half of Wichita's lineup powered the offense with seven hits and two home runs.

Maddux Houghton, Andrew Cossetti and Jorel Ortega each recorded multi-hit performances from the lower third of the order. Ortega turned in one of his strongest all-around games of the season, blasting his first home run of the year while making multiple standout defensive plays at second base. Cossetti also homered in the win, crushing a 110-mph solo shot for his second homer of the season. Ricardo Olivar added his 10th multi-RBI performance of the year, while Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

Wichita's pitching staff also delivered a strong performance as five pitchers combined to allow just two runs. Jose Olivares bounced back impressively from his previous outing, striking out three over two scoreless innings while flashing a fastball that topped out at 98 mph. Alejandro Hidalgo and Luis Quiñones each notched scoreless relief appearances to help secure the win.

THE RUNDOWN

Olivarez got the start for Wichita and was sharp early, striking out two in the first inning before escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second with another punchout.

San Antonio opened the scoring in the third after a leadoff broken-bat single eventually came around to score on an RBI knock. The Missions threatened for more, but Garrett Spain cut down a runner at the plate with a strong throw from right field to limit the damage. Wichita trailed 1-0 after three.

The Wind Surge answered in the fifth when Ortega launched his first home run of the season to the opposite-field gap. Wichita added another run later in the inning following back-to-back singles and a Missions throwing error to take a 2-1 lead.

Wichita added some insurance in the seventh when Cossetti demolished a 420-foot solo home run at 110 mph off the bat. Later in the inning, Olivar delivered a two-run RBI single with the bases loaded, extending Wichita's lead to 5-1.

San Antonio added one run in the eighth after a leadoff single advanced to third on a pickoff error before scoring on a groundout, trimming the deficit to 5-2.

Quiñones entered to end the Missions' rally in the eighth and remained in the game for the ninth, working around a walk to secure the victory and give Wichita a chance to split the series finale.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita recorded 11 hits, its seventh double-digit hit performance of the season.

The Wind Surge lead the Texas League with 64 home runs.

2B Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

C Ricardo Olivar logged his 10th multi-RBI game of the season.

1B Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to nine games and hit his second home run of the season.

Cossetti recorded his fourth multi-hit game and posted a season-high three hits.

2B Jorel Ortega hit his first home run of the season and recorded his third multi-hit performance of the year.

CF Maddux Houghton tallied his seventh multi-hit game and has hit safely in five of his last six contests.

RHP Jose Olivarez struck out three over two scoreless innings.

RHP Alejandro Hidalgo recorded his seventh scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Luis Quiñones notched his eighth scoreless outing of 2026.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 - Wichita recorded 11 hits, its seventh game this season with double-digit knocks.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude their Texas road trip Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the series finale against the San Antonio Missions at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026

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