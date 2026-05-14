Missions Walk off Wind Surge in 4-3 Loss Despite Strong Double-A Debut from Jones

Published on May 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (16-18) suffered a 4-3 walk-off loss to the San Antonio Missions (13-22) in game two of their six-game series Wednesday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium despite an impressive Double-A debut from Eli Jones and a three-RBI night from Billy Amick.

Wichita struggled to capitalize offensively, leaving 11 runners on base while going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Amick provided the bulk of the offense, belting his 10th home run of the season while driving in three runs to reach 30 RBIs on the year. Maddux Houghton also contributed with two hits, recording his sixth multi-hit performance of 2026.

Jones was outstanding in his first Double-A start, allowing no earned runs while striking out four over five innings. Alejandro Hidalgo was also sharp in relief, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out four, including a strikeout of the side in the seventh.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita threatened immediately in the top of the first after back-to-back hit-by-pitches created an early opportunity, but the Surge failed to capitalize, stranding two runners.

Jones settled in early in his Double-A debut, inducing a double play and striking out one in a scoreless first inning.

The Wind Surge broke through in the third when Garrett Spain drew a leadoff walk before Amick launched a two-run homer, his 10th of the year, to give Wichita a 2-0 lead.

San Antonio answered in the bottom half, loading the bases with three infield singles before capitalizing on two Wichita throwing errors to tie the game at 2-2.

Jones continued to impress through five innings, holding the Missions without an earned run and striking out four.

Wichita regained the lead in the seventh after Houghton singled and the Surge drew three consecutive walks, forcing home a run to make it 3-2.

Hidalgo entered in relief and dominated, striking out four batters over two innings, including all three hitters he faced in the seventh.

San Antonio tied the game in the eighth after a leadoff double was advanced and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly.

Wichita once again loaded the bases in the ninth via three walks but failed to drive anyone in, continuing its struggles with runners in scoring position.

The Missions tallied the winning run in the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff walk, stolen base and sacrifice bunt before Francisco Acuña lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly to center field.

HIGHLIGHTS

RF Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to seven games.

1B Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to five games and hit his 10th homer of the season.

Amick recorded his 11th multi-RBI performance of the year.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to five games.

2B Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to seven games.

CF Maddux Houghton logged his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Eli Jones made his Double-A debut, striking out four over five innings without allowing an earned run.

RHP Alejandro Hidalgo logged his sixth scoreless appearance of the season and struck out four over two innings.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 - Eli Jones allowed zero earned runs in his Double-A debut over five innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their Texas road trip with game three of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2026

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