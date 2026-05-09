Cossetti's Clutch Homer Lifts Wind Surge Past Sod Poodles, 5-4

Published on May 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (16-15) claimed game four of their six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (15-16) with a 5-4 victory Friday night at Hodgetown behind a dominant start from Aaron Rozek and a ninth-inning go-ahead home run from Andrew Cossetti.

Billy Amick powered Wichita offensively with four RBIs while recording his second consecutive three-hit performance. Cossetti delivered the decisive blow, launching his first home run of the season in the top of the ninth inning. Ricardo Olivar extended his on-base streak to eight games with a key double, while Kyle DeBarge tied a season high with two stolen bases.

Rozek was outstanding on the mound, allowing just one hit over four scoreless innings while striking out a season-high five. William Fleming and Sam Ryan also tallied scoreless outings as Wichita's pitching staff recorded its 14th double-digit strikeout performance of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

Rozek opened the game in dominant fashion, holding Amarillo hitless through his first three innings while striking out three.

The Wind Surge broke through in the fourth when DeBarge singled and stole both second and third before scoring on Amick's RBI double off the top of the wall. Wichita took a 1-0 lead.

Rozek surrendered his lone hit in the fourth inning but continued to miss bats, finishing his outing with four scoreless innings, one hit allowed and five strikeouts.

Amick extended Wichita's lead in the sixth, crushing a two-run home run to left field, his third homer in the last two games, giving the Wind Surge a 3-0 advantage.

Amarillo answered in the bottom half of the sixth, stringing together three hits and a walk to plate one run before adding three more on consecutive walks and an RBI fielder's choice to take a 4-3 lead.

Wichita responded in the eighth when Olivar doubled with two outs before Amick lined an RBI single into left field, tying the game at 4-4.

Cossetti delivered the game-winning swing in the ninth, blasting a solo home run to give Wichita a 5-4 lead.

Sam Armstrong shut the door in the bottom of the ninth, retiring the side in order while striking out two to seal the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita recorded 10 strikeouts, its 14th double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 58 home runs and has four hitters ranked among the league's top seven in home runs.

RF Garrett Spain extended his hitting streak to four games.

LF Kyle DeBarge stole two bases, tying a season high.

DH Ricardo Olivar extended his on-base streak to eight games.

1B Billy Amick hit his ninth home run of the season.

Amick recorded his 10th multi-RBI game and ninth multi-hit game.

Amick has posted back-to-back three-hit, four-RBI performances.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to four games and hit his first home run of the season.

LHP Aaron Rozek struck out a season-high five over four scoreless innings.

RHP William Fleming recorded his fifth scoreless outing of 2026.

RHP Sam Ryan recorded his fifth scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 - Andrew Cossetti's first home run of the season proved to be the game-winner.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their 12-game road trip Saturday with game five of a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 8, 2026

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