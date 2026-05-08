Wind Surge Shatter Franchise Records with 10 Homers in 19-7 Rout

Published on May 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (15-15) rewrote the franchise record books Thursday night at Hodgetown, blasting a franchise-record 10 home runs and scoring a franchise-best 19 runs in a 19-7 rout of the Amarillo Sod Poodles (15-15) in game three of their six-game series.

Wichita's historic offensive outburst featured a three-home run performance from Garrett Spain and a two-home run night from Billy Amick. Spain became the first Wind Surge player to homer three times in a game since Carson McCusker in 2023. Kala'i Rosario added his franchise-record 40th career home run, while Ricardo Olivar, Jake Rucker, Maddux Houghton and Kyle DeBarge all joined the home run barrage.

Olivar's eighth-inning home run set a new single-game franchise record before Spain and DeBarge added two more in the ninth to push the total to 10.

On the mound, Spencer Bengard recorded his fourth scoreless outing of the season, while Luis Quiñones added his sixth scoreless appearance and struck out a season-high five batters.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge wasted no time getting started. Spain launched the second pitch of the game over the wall in right field for a leadoff home run, his second time homering on the first at bat of the ballgame this season. After DeBarge singled, Billy Amick crushed a two-run homer over the batter's eye in center field to give Wichita a 3-0 lead.

Amarillo answered in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run home run from Texas League home run leader Manuel Peña, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Wichita's power surge continued in the third. Amick homered again before Spain followed later in the inning with a three-run blast, extending Wichita's lead to 7-2.

The Wind Surge broke the game open in the fifth. Olivar reached and advanced to third on an Amarillo throwing error before Amick drove him in. Rucker followed with a two-run triple, and Houghton capped the inning with a two-run home run to make it 12-2.

Rosario added to the fireworks in the sixth with his 40th career Wind Surge home run, extending the lead to 13-3.

Rucker's solo home run in the seventh tied Wichita's previous franchise record with the team's seventh homer of the game. Amarillo answered with four runs in the bottom half, but Wichita still led 14-7.

The record officially fell in the eighth when Olivar launched a two-run home run, Wichita's eighth of the game, pushing the lead to 16-7.

Wichita added two final exclamation points in the ninth. Spain blasted his third homer of the night before DeBarge followed with another long ball, bringing the franchise-record total to 10 home runs and the final score to 19-7.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita set a new franchise record with 10 home runs in a single game.

The Wind Surge also set a franchise record with 19 runs scored.

Wichita collected 17 hits, a season high.

Wichita recorded 10 strikeouts on the mound, its 13th double-digit strikeout game this season.

RF Garrett Spain hit three home runs, becoming the first Wind Surge player with a three-homer game since Carson McCusker in 2023.

Spain recorded his first multi-homer game of the season and now has nine home runs.

SS Kyle DeBarge hit his fourth home run of the year.

C Ricardo Olivar extended his on-base streak to seven games and hit his 10th home run of the season.

Olivar recorded his sixth multi-hit and ninth multi-RBI performance.

LF Kala'i Rosario hit his franchise-record 40th career Wind Surge home run.

1B Billy Amick hit two home runs, recorded a Double-A career-high three hits and drove in four runs.

Amick recorded his first Double-A multi-homer game.

3B Jake Rucker hit his third home run and recorded his second multi-RBI game.

Rucker tallied his fourth multi-hit game of 2026.

CF Maddux Houghton hit his first home run of 2026.

Houghton recorded his fourth multi-hit performance and first multi-RBI game.

RHP Spencer Bengard recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of the year.

RHP Luis Quiñones recorded his sixth scoreless outing and struck out a season-high five batters.

STAT OF THE DAY

10 - Wichita set a new franchise record with 10 home runs in a single game while also setting a new franchise mark with 19 runs scored.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their 12-game road trip Friday with game four of a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 7, 2026

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