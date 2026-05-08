Cardinals Split Doubleheader with Hooks

Published on May 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday. Game one went by a 4-3 final in favor of Springfield while Corpus Christi took game two 4-2.

DECISIONS (G1):

W: Darlin Saladin (1-0)

L: Bryce Mayer (0-1)

SV: Mason Burns (2)

DECISIONS (G2):

W: James Hicks (2-2)

L: Michael Watson (2-1)

SV: Amilcar Chirinos (2)

NOTES:

Zach Levenson launched a go-ahead three-run homer to give the Cardinals the lead in game one. It was Springfield's first hit of the game.

Chen-Wei Lin struck out eight batters in five innings of work during game two.

Thursday was Springfield's first doubleheader at home this season. They had lost both ends of a doubleheader last week in Northwest Arkansas.

Game two was Springfield's first game this season where they donned their Cashew Chickens alternate identity.

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