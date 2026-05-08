Cardinals Split Doubleheader with Hooks
Published on May 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday. Game one went by a 4-3 final in favor of Springfield while Corpus Christi took game two 4-2.
DECISIONS (G1):
W: Darlin Saladin (1-0)
L: Bryce Mayer (0-1)
SV: Mason Burns (2)
DECISIONS (G2):
W: James Hicks (2-2)
L: Michael Watson (2-1)
SV: Amilcar Chirinos (2)
NOTES:
Zach Levenson launched a go-ahead three-run homer to give the Cardinals the lead in game one. It was Springfield's first hit of the game.
Chen-Wei Lin struck out eight batters in five innings of work during game two.
Thursday was Springfield's first doubleheader at home this season. They had lost both ends of a doubleheader last week in Northwest Arkansas.
Game two was Springfield's first game this season where they donned their Cashew Chickens alternate identity.
UP NEXT:
Springfield Cardinals vs Corpus Christi Hooks, Friday, May 8, 6:35 PM CT at Route 66 Stadium
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