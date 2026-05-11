Springfield Wins Series over Corpus Christi Thanks to Mother's Day Win
Published on May 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Springfield's offense came alive late on Sunday for a come-from-behind victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks 11-5. Once trailing 4-1, Springfield outscored the Hooks from the bottom of the fourth on 7-1.
DECISIONS:
W: Darlin Saladin (2-0)
L: Ramsey David (1-1)
NOTES:
Jurrangelo Cijntje struck out seven batters across 4.2 innings. He surrendered seven hits and was tagged with four earned runs.
Travis Honeyman launched his second homer of the season in the fourth inning.
Jon Jon Gazdar went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Ryan Campos tallied a three hit game. It's the first time in his Double-A career that he's picked up three hits in one game.
Jeremy Rivas went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. He currently holds an eight game hitting streak.
Darlin Saladin tossed a perfect 1.1 innings, striking out three.
Cardinals pitching struck out 11 Hooks batters.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, May 12 @ Tulsa Drillers, 6:00 PM
LHP Braden Davis (0-2, 5.54) vs TBA
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
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