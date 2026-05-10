Alfaro Homers Twice, Lifts Nats to 8-7 Win in Extras

Published on May 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







FRISCO, TX -- Jorge Alfaro hit two homers, including a three-run shot in the 10th inning, to spur the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-14) to an 8-7 win over the Frisco RoughRiders (16-16) in extra innings. The two teams finish out the series Sunday night with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Riders Field.

The Naturals went down early after the first and third innings when Riders outfielder Dylan Dreiling hit a pair of solo homers to give Frisco a 2-0 advantage.

The Naturals tied the game in the top of the fourth when Spencer Nivens singled to drive in Sam Kulasingam. With two outs, Omar Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to left, driving in Brett Squires to tie the game.

The RoughRiders took the lead back with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Squires got it back even with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, Alfaro and Nivens hit back-to-back homers ot give NWA a two-run edge but Frisco refused to go away. They scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game up at five.

Dennis Colleran Jr. dealt out of the bullpen, striking out four over two scoreless innings while sending the game to extras. In the top of the 10th with two on, Alfaro went deep again. The three-run shot was his third of the week and gave the Naturals an 8-5 lead.

For the third-straight night, Frisco made a late charge, scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Brandon Johnson held on for the final out to give the Naturals an 8-7 win.

The Naturals and RoughRiders finish their series Sunday evening with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 10, 2026

Alfaro Homers Twice, Lifts Nats to 8-7 Win in Extras - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

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