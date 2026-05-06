Arronde's Quality Start, Vazquez's Four RBI Lead NWA to 9-2 Victory Wednesday

Published on May 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







FRISCO, TX - Félix Arronde logged his first Double-A quality start while Daniel Vazquez had three hits and four RBI for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (16-13) in their 9-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders (15-14) at Riders Field Wednesday afternoon. The two teams continue their series Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch in Frisco, TX.

Arronde (2-1) earned the win after tossing 6.0 innings, holding the Riders to one unearned run on six hits with five strikeouts. It was his first quality start of the season and the Naturals third since last week's series at home.

The Nats didn't wait to get on the board, taking the lead in the opening inning. Vazquez doubled to the wall in left, driving in a pair of runners to make it a 2-0 game. He scored later in the frame when Jorge Alfaro singled to center, extending the lead.

Northwest Arkansas came back for more in the second when Rudy Martin Jr. bunted a ball to the right of the mound, bringing in Justin Johnson from third base to give NWA a 4-0 cushion.

The RoughRiders scored in the fourth, but the Nats went back on the attack, scoring five runs in the fifth. Vazquez drove in two more runs on a ground ball to center, and Alfaro hit his second homer of the year during the frame, a two-run shot to left-center that made it a 9-1 game.

Frisco picked up another run in the eighth, but Tommy Molsky and Dennis Colleran Jr. held the Riders to one run over the final three innings to lock in a 9-2 win.

The two teams continue their series Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Riders Field. RHP Drew Beam (1-3, 4.37) takes the hill for the Naturals.

Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 6, 2026

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