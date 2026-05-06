Springfield Opens Series with Win over Corpus Christi
Published on May 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals outlasted the Corpus Christi Hooks 10-6 on Wednesday afternoon. With a Tuesday rainout, the Cardinals opened the series with a day game victory.
DECISIONS:
W: Hunter Hayes (2-1)
L: Nic Swanson (2-3)
NOTES:
Wednesday's game was the first-ever Cardinals game at Route 66 Stadium, the new name of their home ballpark.
Ryan Campos led the charge for Springfield, going 2-for-4 with a double and homer. It was the second straight game with a homer for the Cardinals' backstop.
The Cardinals stole four bases in the game (Chase Davis 2, Travis Honeyman and Dakota Harris).
Hunter Hayes, Edwin Núñez, Dominic Picone and Austin Love combined to through 4.1 innings, allowing no earned runs (2 UER) out of the bullpen.
There were a combined eight errors in the game (Springfield 5, Corpus Christi 3).
Noah Mendlinger, Jeremy Rivas and Campos all drove in a pair of runs for Springfield.
UP NEXT:
Springfield Cardinals vs Corpus Christi Hooks, Tuesday, May 5, 4:15 PM CT at Route 66 Stadium (Doubleheader)
Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night
LHP Mason Molina (0-2, 3.80) vs RHP Bryce Mayer (0-0, 4.50)
Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV
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