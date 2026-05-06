Drillers to Battle Cardinals at ONEOK Field May 12-17

Published on May 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers) will take on the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) in a six-game series at ONEOK Field that will run from Tuesday, May 12 through Sunday, May 17. It will be the first of just two visits to Tulsa by the Cardinals this season.

The six games will feature three different starting times. The Tuesday opener will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be followed by an 11:00 a.m. start on Wednesday, May 13.

The three games running from Thursday, May 14 through Saturday, May 16 will all begin at 7:00 p.m. while the series finale on Sunday, May 17 will start at 1:00 p.m.

The final two games of the series will feature a unique food battle. The Drillers will rebrand and play as the Tulsa Ranch Dippers for the final two games, and will wear specially-designed Ranch Dippers jerseys and caps. In addition, the Cardinals will play as the Springfield Cashew Chickens for the two games.

The promotion lineup for the home stand is highlighted by two great giveaways. The first will take place on Thursday, May 14 when the first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers Blue Camo Jerseys. On Sunday, May 17, the first 1,000 fans will receive the Ranch Dippers Caps.

The home stand will also feature back-to-back Fireworks Shows with News On 6 K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks on May 15 and NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday Fireworks on May 16.

The home stand will begin with $2 Tuesday on May 12. In addition to discounted tickets for this game, fans will be able to purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, soft drinks and ice cream novelty items for just $2 each. Also, Mazzio's Go Pizzas will be discounted by $2 each.

The series will mark the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Drillers won five of six games in an April series played in Springfield.

Individual tickets for all six games against the Cardinals are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 12-17 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, May 12 First Pitch at 6:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

$2 Tuesday is back for the 2026 season and this is the night to take advantage of discounts and deals at ONEOK Field! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. The first $2 Tuesday of the season is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 5-7 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, May 13 First Pitch at 11:00 a.m. / Gates Open at 9:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 10:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

You will want to bring your laptop and work from ONEOK Field as we play daytime baseball in downtown Tulsa! Day baseball is presented by Regent Bank and 103.3 The Eagle. This is not a Bark in the Park & $3 White Claw game.

FINANCIAL FUN PREGAME SHOW

For all kids in attendance, Regent Bank will be in attendance to teach young fans the importance of financial responsibility with their fun money quiz!

Thursday, May 14 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

It's Thursday, so that means another night of discounted drinks on Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field! Fans will be able to enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers, $3 souvenir cup sodas and $4 Celsius Energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by Eagle Ops, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

It is also Military Appreciation Night at ONEOK Field and every current or former military member who shows their Military ID at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office will receive two free Field Reserved tickets courtesy of Eagle Ops.

DRILLERS BLUE CAMOUFLAGE JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Blue Camouflage Jersey courtesy of Eagle Ops. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket that gives them the opportunity to enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce serving of Coors Light and Miller Lite. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your ticket that gives access to $1 Beers, click HERE and select section 116. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

*Friday, May 15 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

*NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's the first of two consecutive Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field, and you won't want to miss either one! Friday Night Fireworks is made possible by Muscogee Nation, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

MUSCOGEE NATION NIGHTThe Drillers will wear special-edition Muscogee Nation jerseys during the game, and fans will have the chance to purchase one of the game-worn jerseys by participating in our online auction during the game. Access to the online auction can be obtained. The jersey auction will begin the day of the game and close a week after the game. Each jersey will be autographed by the player who wore it, and proceeds from the auction will benefit the Muscogee Nation Scholarship Fund.

918 WEEKEND FEATURING THE TULSA RANCH DIPPERS

Saturday, May 16 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS / RANCH DIPPERS WEEKEND

This Grand Slam Saturday is filled with Fireworks and ranch, as it is the first night of our Ranch Dippers Weekend! The Drillers rebrand and play as the Tulsa Ranch Dippers with special jerseys and caps! There will also be ranch food specials, a ranch dip tank and much more! In addition, Springfield will be playing as the Cashew Chickens for a special food battle. A HUGE Fireworks Show is scheduled after the game. Grand Slam Saturday and Ranch Dippers Weekend is made possible by Graves McLain Personal Injury Lawyers, NewsChannel 8, K95.5 and Mazzio's.

DRILLERS BEERFEST PRESENTED BY SKIATOOK PAWS & CLAWS ANIMAL RESCUE

It's the return of the popular Drillers BeerFest presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative Drillers BeerFest tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside the Discount Garage Door Backyard and pet adoptable puppies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Click HERE to purchase your ticket!

OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL CLASS 5A AND 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

It's full day of great baseball action at ONEOK Field as the Class 5A and 6A Oklahoma High School Baseball State Championship Games will be played in downtown Tulsa before Saturday night's Drillers game. Our "Baseball Tripleheader" will begin with the 5A championship game starting at 10:00 a.m., followed by the 6A game. These games will be single admission, and tickets are $12 and can be purchased HERE.

Sunday, May 17 First Pitch at 1:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / RANCH DIPPERS WEEKEND

The home stand concludes with a Family FUNday Sunday and the final day of our Ranch Dippers Weekend! All kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a coupon that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concessions stands for a free hot dog, a drink, a fruit serving and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids will have the chance to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. Family FUNday Sunday and Ranch Dippers Weekend is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8, Mix96.5 and Mazzio's!

RANCH DIPPERS HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a green, Ranch Dippers Hat, courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

BRUNCH AT THE BALLPARK

Take in the ballgame and enjoy Brunch at the Ballpark with are special, all-inclusive ticket. You get a ticket in section 116, plus access to our brunch offerings inside the Discount Garage Door Backyard. Tickets for Brunch at the Ballpark are $55 for adults and $25 for kids under the age of 12. Get your tickets at TulsaDrillers.com.

DELTA DENTAL KID'S CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.







Texas League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.