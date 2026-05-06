Patrick Copen Named Texas League Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The awards continue to add up for Tulsa Drillers pitcher Patrick Copen, as today, he was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Month for April. It marks the second time this season Copen has received an award from Minor League Baseball, after being named Pitcher of the Week for his performance on April 23 at Frisco.

The right-hander finished the month 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA. In five starts, he allowed just three earned runs on 14 hits and 14 walks across 28.0 innings pitched. He led the TL in strikeouts with 37, averaging 11.89 strikeouts per nine innings.

Among pitchers with 20 or more innings pitched, Copen also led in batting average against (.149) and WHIP (1.00).

Copen began the season with a scoreless streak of 12.1 innings, and after allowing his only earned runs on April 17, he finished the month with 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

Copen, 24, was selected by Los Angeles (NL) in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Marshall University.

His next start is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6 against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m.







Texas League Stories from May 5, 2026

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