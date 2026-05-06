Wednesday's Day Game Rained Out
Published on May 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Wednesday's game between the Arkansas Travelers and the Tulsa Drillers was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday. The first game will begin at 5:05 p.m. with the second game to follow about 30 minutes afterwards. Both games will be seven innings
Tickets from Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any future Travs regular season game. Friday's tickets are good for admission to both games. There will be fireworks after the second game on Friday.
The series continues on Thursday with RH Ryan Hawks (2-2, 3.24) starting for Arkansas against RH Patrick Copen (3-0, 0.96). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and it is a $3 Thursday. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
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- Offense Stays Hot in 11-7 Homestand Opening Victory - Arkansas Travelers
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