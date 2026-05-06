Sanchez's Eight K's Not Enough to Hold Early Lead as Midland Comes from Behind to Steal One

Published on May 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - A phenomenal five inning performance from starting southpaw Fernando Sanchez set up the San Antonio Missions (8-21) to play with a 3-0 lead against the Midland RockHounds (19-10) early on at The Wolff. A controlled pace that came with a season-high eight strikeouts and no runs was quickly given up by the Missions' bullpen as four different pitchers completed the game allowing eight runs off six hits, including two long bombs as the Missions let the lead slip away against Midland in a losing effort 8-3.

Sanchez had a commanding start in the early innings against the RockHounds. Sanchez dished out heat including four early punchouts while keeping his Missions outfielders from working too hard.

Leadoff hitter Kai Roberts set the tone in the opening frame for the Missions with a single and stolen base. Back-to-back hits occurred for the Missions as Romeo Sanabria lasered an RBI double that dribbled onto the warning track in center field to put the Missions up early 1-0.

Carson Tucker doubled in the following Missions batting turn for a team-high seventh double on the season. Francisco Acuña recorded his second consecutive RBI double in this series to launch Tucker across home plate to pad the Missions' lead 2-0. Acuña remained eager for extra bases and rolled the dice for third during a Chris Sargent Jr. at bat. However, he was caught stealing to close out the second inning.

Sanchez surrendered a Leo De Vries double to start off the fourth, but the opportunistic play proved to be ineffective as Sanchez responded by striking out the side of Midland's run producers to total seven strikeouts.

After replacing Jackson Finley, who left with the trainer in his Double-A debut, RockHounds reliever Blaze Pontes gave up two walks to Ryan Jackson and Albert Fabian in the fourth inning before gifting Tucker his second hit of the ball game. Pontes found himself in deep waters surrounded by Missions on all three bases. Midland looked to switch things up on the mound by bringing in JJ Goss to get them out of a jam, but not before Acuña sent a shallow blooper to left field for a sacrifice fly to bring in a Jackson run to extend the Mission lead 3-0.

Sanchez narrowly evaded trouble in the fifth as his pitch count continued to add up from an impressive showing against the RockHounds. Sanchez allowed a single and a stolen bag to Cameron Leary. A walk and a balk followed before mixing in his eighth strikeout for the second out of the inning. Josh Kuroda-Grauer made his way to a base on balls as now it was Midland's turn to load the bases. Tucker leaped to snag a Leo De Vries hard-hit liner out of midair to avoid any scores.

Missions lefty Harry Gustin took over pitching duties at the top of the seventh after a short appearance from Josh Mallitz. Midland's Cameron Leary and Cole Conn began a four-run rally for the RockHounds with a single and double. Sanabria failed to secure an out at first in a fielding error that allowed a Leary score off a Clark Elliott hit. Conn added a run of his own off a Luke Mann groundout to cut the Missions lead down 3-2. Gustin was unable to escape the inning without giving up the lead as Kuroda-Grauer cracked one deep onto left field berm of The Wolff for a two-run shot to reclaim the lead 4-3.

Leandro Cedeño and Sanabria attempted to spark some more offensive momentum in the fifth and seventh by finding themselves on first and second multiple times. Sanabria took a fielder's choice and walked while Cedeño was hit by a pitch and remained patient at the plate for a walk. The middle of the order for the Missions was unable to bat them in as they were put down with groundouts and a strikeout in both innings.

The last-ditch efforts for the Missions started with a walk by Jackson and off the steady batting of Tucker in the eighth as he would snag his third knock in the afternoon. What was a secured second base for Jackson off the Tucker hit took a turn for the worse as Jackson found himself thinking twice about shooting for third and was ruled out in his attempt to get back safely. Acuña stared down at four balls and a strike before taking first base, advancing Tucker. The ninety-ninth nationally ranked prospect, Ethan Salas came on to pinch hit for a hopeful clutch performance for the Missions but ultimately lined out sharply to close out the inning.

Midland put the final nail in the coffin against the Missions and reliever Sadrac Franco in the ninth with a Luke Mann three-run moonshot over the right field scoreboard. De Vries reached base off a fielding error from Jackson, advanced to second off a Franco wild pitch, and stole third before scoring the last run off a Colby Halter RBI. This finalized the RockHounds' come-from-behind effort to steal a victory over the Missions 8-3.

Up Next:

The Missions and RockHounds continue their six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Lefty Jagger Haynes (0-1, 5.32) goes against lefty Wei-En Lin (1-0, 1.61). It is Taco Bell Value Night, meaning the Flying Chanclas return while fans can get discounted tickets as well as $2 hot dogs, $2 soda, $2 popcorn and $2 American draft beer. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.