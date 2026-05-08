Lin's 10 K's Grounds Chanclas from Flying in 6-2 Loss

Published on May 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Top-ranked pitching prospects dueled at The Wolff as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (8-22) lefty starter Jagger Haynes took on Midland Amigos (20-10) southpaw Wei-En Lin (20-10). Haynes and Lin led to a tied standoff decided by bullpen performances as two wall-hitting RBI doubles to center field in the seventh tallied four runs for Midland as the Flying Chanclas were controlled from start to finish in 6-2 loss.

Haynes had Amigos leadoff hitter Josh Kuroda-Grauer flyout and set Leo De Vries down on strikes with four pitches to start off the evening. What appeared to be a rapid 1-2-3 opening frame for Haynes was quickly overturned off a Brennan Milone knock into center field. Haynes then tossed back-to-back walks including two wild pitches as the southpaw found himself in a jam early on. Ryan Lasko roped one to Flying Chanclas shortstop Carson Tucker, who extended just enough to keep the grounder from rolling any further. However, the athletic play by the infielder did not pay off within time as Lasko hustled for an RBI single as Midland led 1-0 after one.

Six flying Chanclas came up to swing and six were put down by Lin. The fourth-ranked prospect for the Athletics put out Flying Chanclas RBI leaders Ethan Salas and Leandro Cedeño in the first and doubled down in the second fanning Ryan Jackson and Braedon Karpathios to keep the Amigos in control.

Milone found base again in his following turn against Haynes with a free pass after a De Vries single. Brayan Buelvas sent a hopper to first baseman Romeo Sanabria, who was unable to securely field the ball off a diving effort to send De Vries for a score. San Antonio's infield kept working as third baseman Luis Verdugo snagged a grounder along the left field foul line and sent a dart to Sanabria for a double play. Buelvas squeaked into third safely in what was a 50/50 call that did not extend the Midland lead further than two runs, as a Lasko flyout closed out the third.

Verdugo and Tucker turned their defensive momentum into offense on Lin in the third as a sequence of a Verdugo single and Tucker's eighth double of the year placed San Antonio in prime scoring position with no outs. A Kai Murphy ground out and Ethan Salas sacrifice fly rewarded Tucker and Verdugo with game-tying runs as the Missions stayed in the fight.

After two earned runs off five hits across the first three innings, Haynes locked in the next three, allowing only two hits including one to Kuroda-Grauer, but Haynes would get his payback in a timely pickoff at second after having De Vries whiff for the second time of the night. Haynes completed his night with a final strikeout of Buelvas after six innings to match season high of innings played and one pitch shy of his season-high 85 total pitches.

Lin kept wheeling and dealing for Midland across the next three innings, as he caught Albert Fabian looking in the fourth. The Taiwanese talent struck out the side in the next and began his final showing by leaving Murphy swinging for the fences before running into consecutive singles from the Flying Chanclas. A mound visit would reassure Lin's confidence to close out the inning before doubling Fabian up to close out his masterclass. Lin totaled ten strikeouts off 57 strikes on the night, striking out every Flying Chancla except Sanabria.

Despite the dominance at the mound for the Amigos, the ball game remained at a deadlock going into the seventh. Flying Chanclas reliever Omar Cruz tried to keep the lock from breaking open but failed to do so as Kuroda-Grauer shot off a liner that bounced off the center field wall for an RBI double after a Cameron Leary single and a fourth walk given up to Clark Elliott. Cruz was replaced by Johan Moreno after the sequence, but Buelvas kept pouring it on the Flying Chanclas bullpen to knock in another two scores to pull away 6-2.

It was a tale of two bullpens as Eduarniel Nuñez, CD Pelham and Micah Dallas came in the final frames of the contest to continue the stronghold on the mound for Midland without allowing any runs while mixing in three strikeouts to conclude the 6-2 loss.

Up Next:

The Missions and RockHounds continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Ian Koenig (0-3, 4.50) goes against lefty Jamie Arnold (0-1, 4.32). The first 1,500 fans will receive a Missions crossbody bag, presented by James Avery - just in time for Mother's Day weekend! The fun continues after the final out! Kids are invited onto the field to run the bases following the game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 7, 2026

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