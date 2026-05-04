MLB All-Star Lucas Giolito to Start for Missions on Tuesday

Published on May 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Diego Padres pitcher and former MLB All-Star Lucas Giolito will join the San Antonio Missions to start their game on Tuesday, May 5 at Nelson Wolff Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Giolito signed with the Padres on April 22 after spending the 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox. His 10-4 record marked a career-best winning percentage (.714), and he posted a 3.41 ERA with 121 strikeouts and 56 walks in 26 starts for the Red Sox.

The Washington Nationals drafted Giolito in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, California. The righty has made 206 major league appearances, going 71-66 with a 4.30 ERA across time with the Nationals (2016), Chicago White Sox (2017-2023), Los Angeles Angels (2023), Cleveland Guardians (2023) and Red Sox (2025).

Giolito received votes for the Cy Young Award in each season from 2019-2021, and on Aug. 25, 2020, Giolito threw a no-hitter while striking out 13 for the White Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tickets are available online at samissions.com. Starting at noon tomorrow, the Missions' ticket office will be open, and fans can also call 210-675-7275.







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