Homestand Highlights: May 5-10 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Published on May 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN with a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A, Minnesota Twins) set to begin on Tuesday, May 5. The Soddies are home at last following a 12-game road trip in which Amarillo emerged victorious nine times, the most wins they have accumulated on a single road trip in franchise history. With momentum on their side, they welcome top prospects from the Minnesota Twins organization as they look to stay hot and close the gap in the Texas League South Division standings.

The Soddies will begin play on Cinco de Mayo with a first pitch time of 6:00 p.m. A day where the Pointy Boots uniforms will be donned, fans can enjoy discounted beverages and snag discounted merchandise. Wednesday is HODGETOWN's annual STEAM Day that will feature an earlier 11:05 a.m. first pitch. On STEAM Day, local Amarillo students will have the chance to partake in a unique educational journey through HODGETOWN where different organizations showcase a behind-the-scenes look into what they do in an informative and engaging way.

The weekend brings two fireworks displays, highlighted by County Fair Night on Saturday, May 9 where fans can get the fun of the fair at the ballpark, including a petting zoo and face painters. The series finale falls on Mother's Day and the Soddies will be getting into the spirit by offering $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Soddies fans and their moms are also welcome to take photos together on the field following the game.

The upcoming homestand will feature five different first pitch times. Below is a detailed list of all first pitch times for this week:

Tuesday, May 5 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, May 7 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 8 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 10 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE. A detailed list of all HODGETOWN happenings for the upcoming homestand is below:

TUESDAY, MAY 5

First Pitch | 6:00 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 4:30 p.m.

All gates open | 5:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Pointy Boots de Amarillo (Copa de la Diversión)

TACO TUESDAY presented by Ford

$3.50/two (2) tacos & $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (1) | Cinco de Mayo

Enjoy $5 Margaritas and $5 Micheladas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Snag discounted merchandise at The Burrow! (online & in-store)

Game Highlights (2) | Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group (postgame)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

First Pitch | 11:05 a.m.

All gates open | 9:30 a.m.

Game Highlights (1) | STEAM Day presented by PANTEX

Educational Day for local Amarillo students on the only weekday day game of the year at HODGETOWN

THURSDAY, MAY 7

First Pitch | 6:35 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:00 p.m.

All gates open | 5:30 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools

Discounted beers and fountain drinks at select HODGETOWN concession stands

FRIDAY, MAY 8

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY presented by Education Credit Union

Fireworks theme - 80's Hits

SATURDAY, MAY 9

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Yellow City Pigweeds

Game Highlights (1) | County Fair Night presented by CommTech

Petting Zoo from 5:30 - 9:00 p.m. (free)

Face Painters from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. (free)

Game Highlights (2) | Postgame Fireworks presented by CommTech

Fireworks theme - Classic Country

SUNDAY, MAY 10

First Pitch | 1:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 11:30 a.m.

All gates open | 12:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | Mother's Day

Enjoy $5 Mimosas and $5 Bloody Marys!

Get a photo with mom on the field after the game!

Game Highlights (2) | Hometown Heroes presented by Bell (Half-off tickets for first responders)

Game Highlights (3) | Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases presented by Sonic (postgame)

Fans are able to watch all 138 Sod Poodles games this season for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Watch Now links can also be found HERE. For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Listen Live links are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE as well as on NewsTalk 940 AM's website HERE.

Individual tickets for every Sod Poodles home game start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office. For updates on all things Sod Poodles, download the MiLB app, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







Texas League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.