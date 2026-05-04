Sacco Socks Two Homers, Hooks Force Split

Published on May 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Tommy Sacco Jr. swatted two home runs as the Hooks bounced back from a pair of three-run deficits to beat Frisco, 7-5, before 3,423 fans Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won three of its last four, securing a split of the six-game series vs. the RoughRiders.

Sacco went 3-for-4 in the finale, clubbing round-trippers to begin both the fourth and fifth innings. The TCU Horned Frog boasts six hits and three home runs over his last two games.

Another day, another HOME RUN for Tommy Sacco Jr! pic.twitter.com/OWH0m2HCNs - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 3, 2026

HE DOES IT AGAIN! TOMMY SACCO HOMERS AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/jlsl1FCurh - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 3, 2026

After the RoughRiders struck for three in the first, Tyler Whitaker responded with a two-out, two-run base hit to left field in the home half.

Whitaker batted .333 with three doubles and six RBIs in the series.

With Frisco ahead, 5-2, CC rallied to post four runs in the fourth. The Hooks sent nine men to bat in the frame, culminating with Yamal Encarnacion's bases-loaded double.

Encarnacion, who leads the club with 17 RBIs, batted .357 with three extra-base hits and six RBIs in the weeklong set.

Yamal Encarnacion doubles and the Hooks score three, taking the lead! pic.twitter.com/55guNnJGpl - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 3, 2026

Hooks relievers teamed for 5 1/3 shutout innings to cement the triumph. Alex Santos II earned his first Double-A win after holding Frisco hitless in 1 1/3 innings.

Julio Rodriguez also recorded four outs with Amilcar Chirinos retiring five of six batters faced thanks in part to three strikeouts.

Railin Perez posted his first save of 2026 by combating a lead-off walk in the ninth with three consecutive Ks.







Texas League Stories from May 4, 2026

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