Gillis & Trammell Pace Shutout Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Rehabbing Astro Taylor Trammell blasted two home runs and Brett Gillis matched his career high with six sterling innings as the Blue Ghosts blanked the RockHounds, 6-0, before 3,620 fans Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi's first shutout of the year gives the club a 3-2 lead in the series.

Trammell, playing in his third game this week with CC, crushed the first pitch of the fifth over the bullpen billboards in right. His 392-foot tater was trumped in the seventh thanks to a three-run jack onto the berm in right-center, fighting a stiff wind with an exit speed of 108 MPH.

Working his way back from a groin injury, Trammell is 4-for-12 with three extra base hits and one steal while patrolling each outfield position.

Gillis authored the Hooks second quality start of the season, striking out six against three singles and two walks. Now toting back-to-back wins, the 26-year-old from Everett, Washington delivered 60 of 83 pitches for strikes.

Alex Santos II missed an immaculate inning by one pitch, striking out the side on 10 pitches in the 7th. Santos struck out the first batter of the eighth and, following a walk, he induced a double play to end the frame.

Julio Rodriguez, who struck out six over two scoreless innings Tuesday, spun a 1-2-3 ninth.

Garret Guillemette helped the Blue Ghosts scratch the scoreboard thanks to a lead-off walk in the third. Jason Schiavone later brought Guillemette home via a line-drive single to left.

Yamal Encarnacion sparked another marker in the fourth with a lead-off base hit. Encarnacion then swiped his 19th bag of the season before scampering home on a Guillemette sac fly.







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

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