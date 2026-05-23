Midland Evens Series

Published on May 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Luke Mann hit his second two-out, three-run homer in as many days Friday night, helping propel the RockHounds to a 5-2 win over Corpus Christi before 4,234 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, playing as the Blue Ghosts in honor of the USS Lexington CV-16, had led, 2-1, before Mann's mash in the fifth.

Corpus Christi answered a Midland marker in the second thanks to a lead-off home run by Joseph Sullivan. Sullivan's ninth long ball of the season paces the Hooks and ranks third in the Astros system.

The Blue Ghosts managed another run in the fourth following a two-out RBI double from Yamal Encarnacion as he chased Tyler Whitaker home from first base.

Nic Swanson allowed one run on two hits and five walks over 3 1/3 innings in his first start of the season. Swanson now owns a 3.62 ERA in 11 appearances.

Ramsey David, Amilcar Chirinos, Hudson Leach, and Jose Guedez managed to hold Midland to one unearned run over the final four innings, striking out nine against one hit and two walks.







Texas League Stories from May 23, 2026

Midland Evens Series - Corpus Christi Hooks

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