Hunter Brown Slated to Start Sunday at Whataburger Field

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros ace Hunter Brown is scheduled to start for the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field.

Brown, who finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting last season, is slated to be joined in the rehab assignment by Astros closer Josh Hader, as well as Houston outfielders Joey Loperfido and Taylor Trammell.

Sidelined since March 31 with a shoulder strain, Brown has struck out 17 batters against one run in 10 2/3 innings across two starts for the Astros this season.

In 2025, the hard-throwing right-hander from Detroit, Michigan earned his first All-Star selection, going 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while making 31 appearances for the third consecutive year. Brown, averaging 10.0 Ks per 9 innings with a 3.44 ERA in 5 MLB campaigns, struck out 206 batters in 185 1/3 innings, with foes batting a paltry .201.

Among AL starters, he ranked first in opponent slugging (.318) and second in ERA, and was named the AL Pitcher of the Month for June after going 1-0 with a 1.19 ERA (4ER/30.1IP) in five starts.

Drafted by the Astros in the 5th round of the 2019 draft from Division II Wayne State, Brown is returning to the Whataburger Field mound for the first time since making 13 appearances (11 starts) for the Hooks in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-hander made his MLB debut the following year, allowing 2 earned runs over 20.1 innings in seven appearances.

Brown's contributions to the 2022 World Champs were highlighted by blanking Seattle in the 12th and 13th innings during Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros won the game and the series thanks to Jeremy Peña's homer in the 18th as well as five shutout by the finisher Luis Garcia.







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.