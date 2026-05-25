Missions Settle for Series Split with 8-1 Loss to Frisco

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







FRISCO - The San Antonio Missions fell in the series finale 8-1 to the Frisco RoughRiders, splitting a six-game series with their division rival.

Miguel Mendez made his third start off the injured list, allowing three earned runs on four hits in 2.1 innings, punching out five and walking two.

The RoughRiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead early, scoring one in the first and two in the second. A Keith Jones RBI double drove in Cody Freeman to give Frisco a 1-0 advantage.

After a single by Keyber Rodriguez and a double by Julian Brock in the second, Orlando Martinez drove in both runners with a two-run single.

San Antonio scored their only run in the fourth. After Romeo Sanabria walked and Tirso Ornelas singled, Sanabria came home from third on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The RoughRiders put the game away in the sixth inning, scoring five runs to take an 8-1 lead. The inning featured four hits, including three of the extra-base variety. A wild pitch and sacrifice fly brought in the first two runs, before Arturo Disla's three-run homer capped off the frame.

In the late innings, the Frisco bullpen shut down the Missions offense to close out the 8-1 win. The Missions were held to just five hits in the contest.

A bright spot on the pitching side for the Missions was Omar Cruz, who allowed just one hit in 2.2 innings with three strikeouts. Cruz has allowed just two earned runs across his last eight innings in three appearances.

Up Next:

The Missions begin a new series on Tuesday with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Wolff Stadium. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

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