Missions Watch Lead Slip Away Late as Frisco Wins, 7-5

Published on May 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







FRISCO - The Frisco RoughRiders rallied late to beat the San Antonio Missions on Saturday night 7-5, using a four-run seventh inning to turn the game.

Jhony Brito made his second big league rehab start with the Missions, allowing three earned runs in 3.1 innings on six, while walking three and striking out one.

San Antonio's offense got into a rhythm early, scoring two runs in the first to take the lead. Tirso Ornelas doubled home Ethan Salas for his team-leading 11th two-bagger of the season. The next batter, Albert Fabian, drove in Romeo Sanabria with an RBI single.

In the third, the Missions pushed their advantage to 4-0. After a double by Salas, Sanabria launched a two-run homer to left-center, his fourth home run of the year. Sanabria finished 4-for-5 with a double, home run, and two RBIs. Salas also went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Frisco scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 4-3. In the third, Frainyer Chavez doubled home Max Wagner, and John Taylor followed up with an RBI single. Cody Freeman added a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

The Missions took a 5-3 lead in the sixth, when Carson Tucker drove in Francisco Acuña with a sacrifice fly.

They took that 5-3 advantage into the bottom of the seventh, when the game flipped. Frisco scored four runs in the frame on two hits and four walks, including three free passes with the bases loaded.

RoughRiders pitching held the Missions scoreless over the final three innings, finishing off their second win of the week 7-5.

Up Next:

The Missions conclude their series on Sunday with the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch on Sunday is at 6:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from May 23, 2026

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