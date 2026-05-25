Nivens Homers Twice, Mozzicato K's Eight as Nats Split DH with Amarillo

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Spencer Nivens hit two home runs and Frank Mozzicato struck out a season-high eight in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (22-22) 8-6 win in the second game of a doubleheader, following a 17-5 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (23-21) in the first game at Hodgetown in Amarillo, TX. With the series finished, the Naturals head to Tulsa, OK, to take on the Tulsa Drillers starting on Monday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch.

The first game of the twin bill was a continuation of last night's game, which was postponed after strong winds and heavy rain moved into the area. The contest was halted going into the bottom of the fourth with Amarillo leading 4-2. The Sod Poodles pulled away Sunday, taking the contest 17-5 while ensuring at least a series split.

Game two was a seven-inning affair with Mozzicato taking the hill. The lefty struck out eight over his 4.1 innings and got support in the second when Jack Pineda hit his second home run of the year, an opposite-field shot, to give the Nats a 1-0 edge.

NWA pounded home four more runs in the fifth, capped off by Niven's third home run of the season. The two-run shot helped the Naturals to a 5-0 edge, but Amarillo scored three in the bottom of the frame.

Another run came home for the Naturals to extend their lead to 6-3, but in the bottom of the sixth Jansel Luis hit his second three-run homer in as many innings to tie the game up. The Naturals came back to the plate in the top half of the seventh and final inning, and Nivens unloaded again. His second two-run homer of the game put the Naturals up 8-6. It was Niven's third two-homer game of his career, and the first since he hit two at Hodgetown on August 31, 2025.

With the doubleheader split, the Naturals split the series in Amarillo and win the season series (7-5). The Naturals continue their two-week road trip with a stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on the Dodgers' AA- Affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers. The first game of the series is on Monday, May 25, with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com. Fans can also watch the game for free through the Bally Live Sports app, or on the MiLB app and MLB.tv with a subscription.







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

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