Riders Split Series Behind Big Sixth Inning, MacLean's Quality Start

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders seized a series split against the San Antonio Missions with an 8-1 Sunday win, fueled by Dylan MacLean's first career quality start.

Frisco (23-21) scored in the first inning for the 20th time in 44 games, getting to Miguel Mendez (1-1) with a Keith Jones II RBI single for a 1-0 lead. The Riders jumped up 3-0 on San Antonio (17-28) in the second when Orlando Martinez singled in two.

MacLean (4-0) allowed a single run in the fourth inning, but pitched a career-high six innings, surrendering just five hits and one walk. The lefty left with a 3-1 Riders' lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Riders put the game on ice with a five-run frame, highlighted by an Arturo Disla three-run home run over the centerfield wall. When the dust settled, Frisco led 8-1.

Eric Loomis, Ryan Lobus and Ricardo Velez secured the win with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Notes to Know:

Disla's home run was his third in 10 games with the RoughRiders and second of the homestand. "The Buffalo" is batting .421 through his first 10 Double-A contests.

Martinez tallied a three-hit game out of the ninth spot in the batting order, including his first triple of 2026.

Loomis struck out a pair in his scoreless seventh inning, which marked his first appearance since going on the injured list on May 5.

After the series split, the RoughRiders are two games above .500 and will be on their way to North Little Rock, Ark. for a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers beginning Tuesday, May 26th at Dickey-Stephens Park.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

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