Davis Delivers Dominant Start, But Cards Drop Series-Finale

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Braden Davis struck out a season-high 10 batters over 5.2 dominant innings, but the Cardinals lost to the Arkansas Travelers, 3-1, on Sunday evening at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Davis allowed just three hits and did not issue a walk in his longest outing of the season. It was his first career double-digit strikeout performance in Double-A.

Springfield's only run of the game came on a Miguel Ugueto two-our RBI-single in the third inning.

Arkansas tied the game in the sixth and scored twice to break the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth.

W: Beilensen (2-0)

L: Burns (0-2)

NOTES:

- Springfield finished the series 2-4 at Arkansas and went 6-6 on its season-long 12-game road trip.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (18-27) vs. Wichita (21-23)

- Monday, May 25, 4:35 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium

- RHP Thompson vs. RHP Olivares

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

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