Davis Delivers Dominant Start, But Cards Drop Series-Finale
Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Braden Davis struck out a season-high 10 batters over 5.2 dominant innings, but the Cardinals lost to the Arkansas Travelers, 3-1, on Sunday evening at Dickey-Stephens Park.
Davis allowed just three hits and did not issue a walk in his longest outing of the season. It was his first career double-digit strikeout performance in Double-A.
Springfield's only run of the game came on a Miguel Ugueto two-our RBI-single in the third inning.
Arkansas tied the game in the sixth and scored twice to break the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth.
W: Beilensen (2-0)
L: Burns (0-2)
NOTES:
- Springfield finished the series 2-4 at Arkansas and went 6-6 on its season-long 12-game road trip.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (18-27) vs. Wichita (21-23)
- Monday, May 25, 4:35 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium
- RHP Thompson vs. RHP Olivares
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV
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