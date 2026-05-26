Trey Paige's Three Run Shot Propels Springfield to Victory
Published on May 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Springfield mounted a comeback to take down the Wichita Wind Surge 11-6 on Memorial Day. Trey Paige launched a timely three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to swing the contest in the Cardinals' favor. They would score eight unanswered runs to finish the game.
DECISIONS:
W: Michael Watson (3-3)
L: Spencer Bengard (2-2)
CLUTCH UP TREY PAIGE! This three-run shot gives Springfield the lead! pic.twitter.com/xShDuHJzYt - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 26, 2026
NOTES:
Travis Honeyman launched a solo shot in the sixth inning.
Rainiel Rodriguez went 3-for-5 in his Route 66 Stadium debut.
The Cardinals outhit the Wind Surge 12-9.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, May 25 vs Wichita Wind Surge, 6:35 PM
LHP Mason Molina (0-2, 3.38) vs RHP Eli Jones (0-1, 3.65)
Tarps off Tuesday, Taco Tuesday
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
Texas League Stories from May 25, 2026
- Cardinals Rally Past Wind Surge 11-6 After Wichita Builds Early Lead - Wichita Wind Surge
- Trey Paige's Three Run Shot Propels Springfield to Victory - Springfield Cardinals
- Cristofer Torin Named Texas League Player of the Week - Amarillo Sod Poodles
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