Trey Paige's Three Run Shot Propels Springfield to Victory

Published on May 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Springfield mounted a comeback to take down the Wichita Wind Surge 11-6 on Memorial Day. Trey Paige launched a timely three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to swing the contest in the Cardinals' favor. They would score eight unanswered runs to finish the game.

DECISIONS:

W: Michael Watson (3-3)

L: Spencer Bengard (2-2)

CLUTCH UP TREY PAIGE! This three-run shot gives Springfield the lead! pic.twitter.com/xShDuHJzYt - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 26, 2026

NOTES:

Travis Honeyman launched a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Rainiel Rodriguez went 3-for-5 in his Route 66 Stadium debut.

The Cardinals outhit the Wind Surge 12-9.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, May 25 vs Wichita Wind Surge, 6:35 PM

LHP Mason Molina (0-2, 3.38) vs RHP Eli Jones (0-1, 3.65)

Tarps off Tuesday, Taco Tuesday

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from May 25, 2026

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