Cards Top Travs Thursday Night in Arkansas
Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Cardinals road a four-run fourth inning to a 5-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.
Springfield loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk, hit, and an error before four straight batters at the top of the order drove in a run.
Chen-Wei Lin allowed two runs on two hits over 4.2 innings in the start. Jack Findlay retired all six batters he faced to earn the win, and Mason Burns pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his fifth save.
W: Findlay (2-0)
L: Tellache (2-3)
S: Burns (5)
NOTES:
- Springfield struck out just one time in the game.
- The win snapped a seven-game skid against the Travelers dating back to last season.
- Travis Honeyman walked twice and scored his team-leading 27th run of the season.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (17-25) at Arkansas (26-16)
- LHP Doyle vs. LHP Anderson
- Friday, May 22, 7:05 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV
Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026
- George and Martin Lead Tulsa to Fifth Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Frisco Offense Held in Check, Riders Fall to San Antonio - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Hold off Late Wind Surge Rally to Claim 6-4 Win - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cards Top Travs Thursday Night in Arkansas - Springfield Cardinals
- Ian Koenig Shuts Down Frisco Offense in 5-1 Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Sod Poodles to Raise Money Towards Amarillo and Canyon Fire Relief in Jersey Auction Saturday - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Holy Homer Helps Hooks - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Lamkin Quality, Roccaforte Homers Twice in Naturals 8-1 Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Sweep Doubleheader from Cards - Arkansas Travelers
- Offense Has Another Big Night in Shutout Victory - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.