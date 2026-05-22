Cards Top Travs Thursday Night in Arkansas

Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Cardinals road a four-run fourth inning to a 5-3 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Springfield loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk, hit, and an error before four straight batters at the top of the order drove in a run.

Chen-Wei Lin allowed two runs on two hits over 4.2 innings in the start. Jack Findlay retired all six batters he faced to earn the win, and Mason Burns pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his fifth save.

W: Findlay (2-0)

L: Tellache (2-3)

S: Burns (5)

NOTES:

- Springfield struck out just one time in the game.

- The win snapped a seven-game skid against the Travelers dating back to last season.

- Travis Honeyman walked twice and scored his team-leading 27th run of the season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (17-25) at Arkansas (26-16)

- LHP Doyle vs. LHP Anderson

- Friday, May 22, 7:05 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026

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