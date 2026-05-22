Drillers Hold off Late Wind Surge Rally to Claim 6-4 Win

Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (19-22) could not complete a late comeback, falling 6-4 to the Tulsa Drillers (25-17) in game three of their six-game series Thursday night at Equity Bank Park as Tulsa starter Payton Martin tossed 5.1 innings and Dodgers No. 4 prospect Mike Sirota notched another multi-hit night.

Wichita totaled five hits and drew six walks but struggled to capitalize, finishing 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving eight runners on base. Kyle DeBarge led the offense with three hits, including his sixth home run of the season, while recording his eighth multi-hit game of the year. Caleb Roberts reached base three times with a hit and two walks, and Maddux Houghton drove in two runs with a triple in the eighth inning. Garrett Spain and Andrew Cossetti also extended their on-base streaks in the loss.

The Wind Surge pitching staff allowed six runs on 13 hits but continued to miss bats, striking out 11 to mark Wichita's 18th game this season with double-digit strikeouts. Jose Olivares tied a season high with four strikeouts, while Luis Quiñones and Kyle Bischoff added scoreless relief appearances.

THE RUNDOWN

Tulsa struck first in the opening inning as Kendall George reached on a bloop single, stole two bases and scored on an RBI double by Sirota. Olivares limited further damage by recording his third strikeout of the inning.

Wichita threatened in the bottom half after DeBarge doubled off the left-field wall and Spain walked, but consecutive strikeouts ended the opportunity. The Surge trailed 1-0 after one.

Olivares bounced back with a scoreless second inning, retiring the side while adding another strikeout.

Tulsa extended its lead in the third after George again reached safely, stole his third base of the game and scored on an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Darren Bowen entered in the fourth and delivered a clean inning, striking out two while facing the minimum.

The Wind Surge broke through in the bottom of the fourth after loading the bases with three consecutive walks. Poncho Ruiz delivered an RBI single to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Tulsa answered in the fifth as George collected his third hit of the game and consecutive doubles plated two runs to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Drillers added two more in the sixth with a sacrifice fly and RBI single to make it 6-1.

Wichita began to rally in the seventh when DeBarge launched a solo home run onto the left-field berm, his third hit of the night and sixth homer of the season.

The Wind Surge continued the push in the eighth after a walk and single set the table for Houghton's two-run triple, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Wichita brought the tying run to the plate but could not complete the comeback in the final frame of the ballgame.

HIGHLIGHTS

The current six-game set opens the 2026 Propeller Series between the Wind Surge and Drillers.

Wichita trails the season series 0-3.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 67 home runs.

The Wind Surge struck out 11 batters, their 18th game this season with double-digit strikeouts.

SS Kyle DeBarge recorded three hits for the second time this season and launched his sixth homer of the year.

DeBarge recorded his eighth multi-hit game of 2026.

DeBarge has led off the game with a hit in three consecutive contests.

DH Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to five games.

1B Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

RF Caleb Roberts extended his on-base streak to four games and reached base three times.

CF Maddux Houghton recorded his second multi-RBI game of the season.

INF Harry Genth made his first appearance with Wichita.

RHP Jose Olivares made his seventh start of the season and tied a season high with four strikeouts.

RHP Luis Quiñones recorded his eighth scoreless appearance of 2026.

RHP Kyle Bischoff logged his sixth scoreless outing of the year.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 - Kyle DeBarge recorded his second three-hit game of the season and has now led off the game with a hit in three consecutive contests.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers with game four Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.