Travs Sweep Doubleheader from Cards

Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers swept a doubleheader from the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday night, rallying for a 3-2 win in the opener before tossing a 10-0 shutout in game two. The Travs have now won seven consecutive games. Arkansas did all their scoring in the sixth inning of game one to secure the late victory. Stefan Raeth and Tyler Cleveland threw a scoreless inning each out of the 'pen to earn the win and the save respectively. In the second contest, Ryan Hawks threw five scoreless frames with Peyton Alford (IP) and Jimmy Kingsbury (IP) finishing off the shutout. Charlie Pagliarini starred offensively going 3-4 with a double, homer and five runs batted in. Sammy Siani, J.T. Arruda and Blake Rambusch each had two hits also with Rambusch connecting for a home run.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Michael Morales limited Springfield to just two hits (both homers) and only two runs over five innings.

* Hunter Fitz-Gerald smacked an RBI double to put the Travs on the board in the sixth. Two batters later, Caleb Cali tied the score with an RBI single. Then, three batters later, Josh Hood laced a double to put Arkansas on top.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Hawks worked around early trouble stranding three runners in scoring position over the opening three innings.

* Arruda and Siani each set the table with hits in the third before Pagliarini connected for a clutch two-out, two run hit to put the Travs in front.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 1-2, HBP, run, 2B, RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* 1B Charlie Pagliarini: 3-4, run, 2B, HR, 5 RBI

* RHP Ryan Hawks: Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The seven game winning streak matches the club's longest of the season.

* Rambusch homered for the first time in 190 career Double-A games.

* The shutout was the Travs' sixth of the season, tied for the most in minor league baseball.

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (2-2, 2.86) starting for Arkansas against RH Chen-Wei Lin (1-2, 3.95). It is a $3 Thursday and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026

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