Frisco Offense Held in Check, Riders Fall to San Antonio

Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders outhit the San Antonio Missions Thursday night, but fell 5-1 to trail the series two games to one.

San Antonio (16-26) got a remarkable start from Ian Koenig (2-4), who retired the first eight hitters he faced, including five straight strikeouts between the first and second innings.

The Missions grabbed the game's first lead against Frisco (21-20) starter Dalton Pence (0-1) in the fourth inning, pinning four singles against him for a 3-0 advantage. Pence finished his night allowing just two earned runs while matching a season-high 5.1 innings. The lefty struck out five in his Riders Field debut.

On the other side, Koenig made his way through the seventh, holding the Riders to five hits without allowing a run in a career-best effort. He struck out six total RoughRiders.

Frisco scored its lone run in the eighth inning, with a John Taylor sacrifice fly following a single from Frainyer Chavez and a double from Dylan Dreiling.

Notes to Know:

Chavez had multiple hits again, going 2-for-4 in his second straight multi-hit game. He has seven such games so far in May.

Julian Brock nabbed another runner stealing, catching in his fifth consecutive game. The 24-year-old has caught in three straight days for the second time in his career.

The RoughRiders seek a win on Friday to even the series back up and will give the pill to RHP Winston Santos (0-1, 10.19) against RHP Victor Lizarraga (2-4, 6.37) in a 7:05 p.m. start at Riders Field. It is Backyard Baseball Night presented by GDS Wealth Management, with a mascot appearance from the game's very own Pablo Sanchez. Get to the park early for a Youth Sleeveless Jersey Giveaway and stay after the game for postgame fireworks presented by PMG.

It is also Healthcare Heroes Night with a Smiling Teddy Retractable Keychain available as a ticket add-on.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026

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