Sod Poodles to Raise Money Towards Amarillo and Canyon Fire Relief in Jersey Auction Saturday

Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced that fundraising efforts for this Saturday's live and online Toy Story jersey auction will be going towards relief efforts for those impacted by the local fires occurring in the Amarillo and Canyon areas last week.

Due to high winds in the area over last weekend, multiple wildfires spreading over a combined 36,000 acres in the Amarillo and Canyon communities resulted in the destruction of 62 homes with an additional 28 suffering damage. Quick action by firefighters prevented further devastation, and reports as of Wednesday afternoon have both fires completely or almost completely contained.

As an entity that has established numerous community initiatives and has continuously found proactive solutions to helping those in need in moments of disaster, the Amarillo Sod Poodles are dedicating the scheduled jersey auction for Saturday, May 23 to supporting those affected by the wildfires.

"It is in times like these where the Sod Poodle organization, players and staff - along with our incredible fan base, Soddie Nation - feel a responsibility to do what we can in supporting our amazing community. The destruction caused by the recent fires is absolutely heartbreaking and the losses suffered by those impacted are not easily replaceable," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "It is our hope that we, as a community, can come together to make a positive impact in restoring the damage by contributing funds raised from our jersey auction happening this Saturday.

"Amarilloans are resilient people, and their resilience is inspiring," Ensor continued. "There is no doubt in my mind that this community can rally together to support this cause and make it clear that those recovering from this disaster are not alone and we're here to help, and they are in our thoughts, prayers, and actions."

On Saturday night, the Sod Poodles will don specialty jerseys against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for Toy Story Night presented by The People's Federal Credit Union. The light blue uniforms will be worn for one-night only and will be autographed after the game by all Sod Poodles players and coaches.

Select jerseys will be available immediately after the game in a live auction in the Fairly Group Club Level at HODGETOWN with proceeds going toward the Amarillo Area Foundation, supporting the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund. Additionally, all other Toy Story jerseys will be auctioned off online HERE. Bids will be accepted until the auction ends at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. In addition, 100% of the charitable proceeds from the Sod Poodles 50/50 raffle this weekend and a Pass-The-Boot collection on Saturday will also go towards the relief fund.

"The Amarillo Sod Poodles' jersey auction and 'Pass the Boot' drive is a terrific example of our community rallying together," said Amarillo Area Foundation President & CEO, Keralee Clay. "Every dollar collected at Hodgetown will be granted to local nonprofit organizations and first-response entities that are delivering direct assistance to families affected by the Panhandle wildfires- from emergency supplies to housing support. We're grateful for the Sod Poodles' leadership and for every fan who joins them in helping our neighbors recover."

For those that are unable to attend the auction or bid online but would still like to help in the recovery of the affected areas, donations are being accepted on the Amarillo Area Foundation's website. For those wanting to make physical donations, they can be dropped off at Women's Center Thrift City located at 812 SW 10th Avenue.







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026

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