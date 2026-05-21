Holy Homer Helps Hooks

Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Max Holy's first Double-A home run led off the sixth inning Wednesday evening, providing the difference in a 2-1 Corpus Christi triumph over Midland at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, playing as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, have won consecutive games for the first time since May 7-8 at Springfield.

For a second straight night, Corpus Christi's bullpen kept the RockHounds at bay. Jose Guedez, Alex Santos II, Amilcar Chirinos, and Railin Perez teamed to hold the Double-A's to one unearned run over the final five innings.

Corpus Christi notched a 1-0 edge in the second. Tyler Whitaker started the two-out rally with a base hit to right-center. Pascanel Ferreras, activated from the IL Tuesday, followed by lacing an RBI double into the left-field corner.

Hooks starter Bryce Mayer managed to strand three walks, two hit batsmen and one hit while grinding through four innings. Mayer, posting a 3.70 ERA in seven appearances, retired five in a row to finish his sixth start.

Holy aided Mayer with a terrific diving stop at short and throw home for the first out of the second.

Santos picked up his third win of the year, using a double play to help fashion 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Chirinos dispatched all four batters he faced before Perez bypassed a lead-off walk in the ninth for his second save.

Holy, hitting .321 with a .403 on-base average in 14 Double-A games, lifted a 1-2 pitch onto the berm in left to snap the 1-1 stalemate in the sixth.







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026

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