Win Streak Snapped at Seven

Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers had their seven game winning streak snapped, falling to the Springfield Cardinals, 5-3 on Thursday night. After trailing early by four runs, the Travs rallied to get back within one but the Cardinals held off the rally. Sammy Siani drove in all three Travs runs in the game with two sacrifice flies and an RBI single. Starter Nico Tellache matched the second longest start of the year by a Traveler at six innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield's four-run third inning came on three singles, a walk, an error, a sacrifice fly and a fielder's choice.

* Arkansas closed within one in the seventh when Bill Knight singled, stole second and raced home Siani's hit. Siani was then thrown out trying to steal on a close play at second base.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-2, BB, 2 runs, SB

* LF Sammy Siani: 1-1, 2 SF, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Charlie Pagliarini extended his on-base streak to 18 with a first inning single.

* Arkansas did not homer for only the 13th time in 42 games.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (3-0, 1.85) starting for Arkansas against LH Liam Doyle (0-2, 6.04). It is a Fireworks Friday and first pitch is set for 7:0 5 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026

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