Ian Koenig Shuts Down Frisco Offense in 5-1 Victory

Published on May 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







FRISCO - Behind a masterful performance from Ian Koenig, the Missions grabbed their second win this week over the Frisco RoughRiders 5-1.

Koenig tossed seven shutout innings, punching out six while issuing no walks. The Northern California native became the first Mission to complete seven innings this season, and matched his career-high in innings pitched. Allowing no extra-base hits, Koenig induced seven groundball outs.

In the fourth, San Antonio grabbed the lead with a three-run frame. A pair of singles from Kai Roberts and Braedon Karpathios put runners at first and third. Romeo Sanabria then notched a single to drive in Roberts. Karpathios later scored on a passed ball, before Luis Verdugo drove in Sanabria with an RBI knock of his own.

With two more hits tonight, Sanabria is 12-for-32 (.375) over his last nine games.

The Missions pushed their advantage to 5-0 in the seventh. Two walks and a single loaded the bases. Then Ethan Salas lined a two-out single to left, scoring Acuna. Two batters later, Tirso Ornelas reached on an error by RoughRiders reliever Bryan Magdaleno, allowing Murphy to come home.

Frisco threatened with runners at second and third in the eighth with no one out, but only scored one run. Josh Mallitz retired three in a row to escape trouble, capping it off with two punchouts.

Johan Moreno closed out the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, continuing his excellent 2026 season. In 13 appearances, the right-hander has a 2.75 ERA.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series on Friday with the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch on Friday is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 21, 2026

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