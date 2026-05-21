RoughRiders Even Series with 5-1 Victory

Published on May 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







FRISCO - The San Antonio offense was shut down by RoughRiders pitching on Wednesday at Riders Field, as the Missions fell 5-1.

Jagger Haynes went five innings for the fourth straight start, allowing four runs on eight hits in five frames. The left-hander struck out five and gave up two home runs.

Frisco took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a double-play groundball, after Frainyer Chavez and Dylan Dreiling notched consecutive hits.

San Antonio tied the game in the third, as Kai Murphy lined his first home run of the year over the right-center field wall. Murphy finished 2-for-4, notching two of the four Missions hits in the contest.

In the middle innings, the RoughRiders took control of the game via the home run ball. A two-run homer in the fourth by Keith Jones II put Frisco in front, and Chavez added a solo shot in the fifth to make it 4-1.

A sacrifice fly by Dreiling pushed Frisco's lead to 5-1.

With two one-run innings from Francis Pena and a scoreless inning from Clark Candiotti, the San Antonio bullpen has allowed just four earned runs in 11.2 IP this week thus far.

Three Frisco relievers closed out the victory with three scoreless frames, capped off by a 1-2-3 ninth from Willian Bormie.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series on Thursday with the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch on Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2026

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