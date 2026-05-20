Hooks Take Opener over Hounds

Published on May 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jeron Williams' three-run double and lockdown relief pitching, including a perfect frame by Josh Hader, helped the Hooks to a 5-2 triumph over the RockHounds Tuesday night at Whataburger Field.

Midland's Cole Conn hit the first pitch of the game over the fence in left for an opposite-field home run.

The visitor's 1-0 lead was short-lived as Williams capitalized on second-inning walks by Trevor Austin, Max Holy and Pascanel Ferreras by splitting the gap in left with 107-MPH line drive.

Will Bush plated the Hooks fourth run with a two-out RBI single to left in the third.

Following Conn's lead-off homer, Jackson Nezuh would hold Midland to one more run until his exit with two out in the fifth. Nezuh struck out five against one walk and five hits, putting his ERA at 3.86 in seven assignments.

Alejandro Torres stranded a runner in the fifth by retiring the lone man he faced, leading to the Astros closer.

Hader struck out the first hitter with a 93-MPH fastball before recording consecutive groundouts to finish a 1-2-3 sixth. The six-time All-Star and Corpus Christi alum has not allowed a run over five rehab assignments, registering seven strikeouts vs. one walk and three hits in 5.0 innings.

Julio Rodriguez followed Hader with perfection as the 26-year-old from Cuba struck out all six batters he faced. Rodriguez, touching 98 MPH with his fastball, threw 18 of 32 pitches for strikes.

Hudson Leach, making his season debut for the Hooks, worked a perfect ninth for his second career Double-A save.

Jason Schiavone, making his Double-A debut, secured insurance for CC by leading off the eighth with a home run to right-center. Schiavone, who leads the Minor Leagues with 18 homers, defied a stiff crosswind, with his first Hooks hit exiting the bat at 106 MPH.







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.