Blue Ghosts Scavenger Hunt Saturday Morning at USS Lexington Museum

Published on May 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks invite you to experience the USS Lexington Museum in a whole new way this Memorial Weekend!

As part of Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, the Blue Ghosts Scavenger Hunt allows fans to explore the Blue Ghost while interacting with Hooks players, collecting clues, and competing for exclusive prizes including autographed memorabilia, team swag, and game tickets.

The interactive family-friendly event, open to the public with paid general admission to the museum, is Saturday, May 23, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Fans will receive a $3 discount when mentioning Blue Ghosts. Following the scavenger hunt, guests can tour the ship on their own until closing at 5pm.

Those who visit the USS Lexington Museum May 22-24 may present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box Office for a $3 discount to any Memorial Day Weekend game.

Blue Ghosts Weekend returns with a sharp new look on Friday, May 22 as the first 2,000 receive an Americana Themed Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie from Flint Hills Resources. Following the game, we light the South Texas sky with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

And be there early on Saturday, May 23 as CITGO presents a Josh Hader Global Series Hooks Jersey giveaway.

Following the 6:35 PM start on Sunday the 24th, we ring in the holiday with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks! Additionally, the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under through the turnstiles take home a Kids Mint Ice Cream Hooks Jersey from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy.

Please note, H-E-B Kids Day and Dollar Day offers are not available May 24.

For tickets and more information, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit cchooks.com.







Texas League Stories from May 19, 2026

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