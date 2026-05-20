Drillers Outlast Wind Surge 7-5 Despite Early DeBarge Homer

Published on May 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (19-20) dropped game one of their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (23-17), 7-5, Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park despite taking an early lead behind a leadoff home run from Kyle DeBarge.

Tulsa's offense was powered by MLB Pipeline's No. 9 overall prospect Josue De Paula, who drove in four runs and helped erase multiple Wichita leads.

The Wind Surge allowed seven runs on 10 hits but generated swing-and-miss throughout the night, as both Sam Armstrong and Spencer Bengard tied season highs in strikeouts. Jarret Whorff and Jacob Wosinski also provided scoreless relief appearances late in the game.

Offensively, Ricardo Olivar paced Wichita with two hits and one RBI while recording his 10th multi-hit game of the season. DeBarge launched his fifth homer of the year, marking Wichita's third home run in its first at-bat of a game this season and his second such homer. Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 11 games in the loss.

THE RUNDOWN

Sam Armstrong got the start for Wichita and continued his recent strong stretch, opening with a scoreless first inning and one strikeout.

DeBarge immediately put the Surge on the board in the bottom half, crushing the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall for a leadoff homer. Caleb Roberts followed with a walk and later scored on an RBI double from Olivar to give Wichita a 2-0 lead after one.

Armstrong remained sharp in the second, striking out two and extending his scoreless streak to 10 consecutive innings entering the third.

Tulsa responded in the top of the third with five hits, including an RBI double and a two-run homer from De Paula to even the score at 3-3.

Wichita answered in the bottom of the second after loading the bases and scoring on a fielder's choice from Billy Amick, who collected his team-leading 33rd RBI of the season.

The Drillers took control in the fifth after an infield single, stolen base and Wichita error led to a go-ahead run. Tulsa added another on an RBI double to extend the lead to 5-3.

The Surge tied the game again in the bottom of the fifth. Olivar doubled for his second hit of the night before Wichita loaded the bases with two walks. Murphy Stehly brought home one with a sacrifice fly and a balk tied the score at 5-5.

Tulsa regained the lead for good in the sixth with three consecutive hits, capped by a two-run double from De Paula to make it 7-5.

Whorff and Wosinski combined for back-to-back scoreless innings in relief to keep Wichita within striking distance, but the Surge could not erase the deficit in the ninth.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita leads the Texas League with 66 home runs.

SS Kyle DeBarge hit his fifth home run of the season, marking Wichita's third homer in its first at-bat of a game this year.

DeBarge has hit two leadoff home runs this season.

1B Billy Amick collected his team-leading 33rd RBI.

Amick matched a professional career high with 33 RBIs through 39 games.

INF Miguel Briceno made his Double-A debut as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

C Ricardo Olivar extended his on-base streak to five games and recorded his 10th multi-hit game.

DH Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

RHP Sam Armstrong tied a season high with five strikeouts.

Armstrong's three runs allowed in the third snapped a streak of 10 consecutive scoreless innings, during which he allowed just one hit.

RHP Spencer Bengard tied a season high with four strikeouts over two innings.

RHP Jarret Whorff recorded his second scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Jacob Wosinski notched his second scoreless outing of 2026.

TRANSACTIONS

INF Jake Rucker placed on the 7-day injured list.

INF Miguel Briceno promoted from High-A Cedar Rapids to Double-A Wichita. Briceno hit .328 with three home runs in 20 games with the Kernels.

LHP Jake Higginbotham assigned to Double-A Wichita after the Twins purchased his contract from Sultanes de Monterrey.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 - Wichita has homered in its first at-bat of a game three times this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 19, 2026

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