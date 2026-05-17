Wind Surge Rally Late to Top Missions 6-3, Secure Series Split

Published on May 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (19-19) earned a split of their six-game series with the San Antonio Missions (14-25) by rallying for a 6-3 win Sunday afternoon at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium behind timely eighth-inning offense and strong relief pitching.

Wichita managed just four hits but drew nine walks and capitalized on multiple San Antonio defensive miscues. Garrett Spain provided the key swing in the eighth inning, launching his 10th home run of the season to tie the game, while Andrew Cossetti followed with a go-ahead RBI double to extend his on-base streak to 10 games. Caleb Roberts also stood out, doubling and reaching base four times in the win.

The pitching staff delivered in several high-leverage moments. Eli Jones recovered nicely after a rocky first inning, allowing just two runs while tossing three consecutive scoreless frames. Will Fleming earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief, and Kyle Bischoff recorded his first save of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita faced former major leaguer Jhony Brito in his rehab assignment and threatened early in the first inning after Caleb Roberts doubled and Billy Amick singled, but Roberts was thrown out at the plate.

San Antonio took advantage of early control issues in the bottom of the first, loading the bases on two singles and a walk before plating one run on a bases-loaded free pass and another on a wild pitch. Wichita trailed 2-0 after one.

Jones settled in after the opening frame, efficiently working through the second and striking out two in the third while keeping the Missions offense in check.

The Wind Surge tied the game in the fourth inning by drawing two walks and taking advantage of consecutive San Antonio throwing errors, evening the score at 2-2.

San Antonio regained the lead in the fifth when Padres top prospect Ethan Salas singled, stole second, advanced to third on a botched pickoff attempt and scored on an RBI single.

After trading scoreless innings, Wichita mounted its comeback in the eighth. Spain opened the inning by crushing a game-tying solo home run at 107 mph off the bat. Roberts later walked, and Cossetti lined a go-ahead double down the left-field line to put Wichita ahead 4-3.

Fleming preserved the lead with two scoreless innings, and got some help from a sliding stop from Billy Amick at third base to get out of a jam in the eighth.

The Wind Surge added insurance in the ninth after drawing two walks. During a double-steal attempt, a throwing error over the bag at third allowed both runners to score, extending Wichita's lead to 6-3.

Bischoff worked around two walks in the ninth to close out the win and record his first save of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita leads the Texas League with 65 home runs.

RF Garrett Spain hit his 10th home run of the season.

Spain became the third Wind Surge hitter with double-digit home runs in 2026.

LF Caleb Roberts doubled and reached base four times.

DH Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

Cossetti recorded his fourth double of the season.

RHP Eli Jones struck out three over four innings.

RHP Will Fleming recorded his seventh scoreless appearance of the year.

RHP Kyle Bischoff earned his first save of 2026 while logging his fifth scoreless outing of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

10 - Garrett Spain became the third Wind Surge player to reach double-digit home runs this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge return home Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. to open a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 17, 2026

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