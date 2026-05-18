Frisco Wins Sunday to Seize Series in Midland

Published on May 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders topped the Midland RockHounds 8-3 on Sunday at Momentum Bank Ballpark, claiming their first six-game series win with three straight victories.

Frisco (20-18) grabbed the early upper hand when Keith Jones II doubled to drive in John Taylor and Dylan Dreiling for a 2-0 lead against Midland (22-17) starter Henry Baez (0-1).

Jones II got right back to work in the third inning, homering as the first batter to face the RockHounds' bullpen. The homer, Jones' fifth, plated two to push the lead to 4-0.

Dylan MacLean (3-0) pitched three straight scoreless innings to begin his afternoon before allowing a single run to score in the fourth. With the score 6-1, Julian Brock mashed another two-run, tape-measure home run to give the Riders an 8-1 advantage. After another run for Midland in the fifth, MacLean exited with an 8-2 lead, surrendering just four hits in five innings.

From there, Ricardo Velez, Bryan Magdaleno and Dustin Saenz combined to fire four one-run innings to secure the win and the series win, four games to two.

Notes to Know:

With his two-hit effort, Jones II is now hitting .333 in May with 16 RBI in 11 games in the month.

Brock has now homered in consecutive games, following up his 475-foot blast on Saturday with an estimated 437-foot home run in the series finale.

Magdaleno recorded five outs on just seven pitches, inducing a double play in the seventh inning and then throwing a four-pitch inning in the eighth.

Following a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders now return home to Riders Field and will face the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) for six games, starting Tuesday, May 19th at 11:05 a.m. with an Education Day presented by Collin College.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 17, 2026

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