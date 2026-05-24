RoughRiders Walk Their Way to Late Lead, Comeback Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders walked 10 times to come back and down the San Antonio Missions 7-5 on Saturday night at Riders Field.

San Antonio (17-27) struck first against Frisco (22-21) starter Leandro Lopez in the first inning, finding four hits with RBIs from Tirso Ornelas and Albert Fabian for a 2-0 lead. The Missions extended things with a two-run home run from Romeo Sanabria in the third inning that made it 4-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Riders got to MLB-rehabbing starter Jhony Brito, tagging the former Yankee and Padre for four hits, including an RBI double from Frainyer Chavez and an RBI single for John Taylor to trail 4-2. Frisco found the scoreboard again in the fourth, with a Cody Freeman sacrifice fly to draw the deficit to 4-3.

After San Antonio scored a single run in the sixth inning, Josh Sborz (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and then the Riders brought 10 men to the plate to take the lead. The Riders tied it up 5-5 with an Arturo Disla RBI single and got RBI walks from Keith Jones II and Corey Joyce to jump ahead 7-5.

After taking the lead, Frisco sat down the next six San Antonio hitters in order, including Jonathan Brand's first RoughRiders save in the ninth to secure the win.

Notes to Know:

Frisco's 10 walks were a season high. The RoughRiders drew double-digit walks four times in 2025 and just twice in 2024. Joyce and Ian Moller both drew three walks.

Freeman grabbed his first hit and RBI of his rehab assignment with the RoughRiders. Through two games, the Rangers' infielder is 1-for-7.

After his first Double-A game without a hit Thursday, Disla tallied three hits to lead the Riders. Taylor and Max Wagner also both had multi-hit games.

Sborz, Brand and Zach Bryant combined to allow just one run out of the Riders' bullpen over 4.1 innings, each allowing a single hit.

Following the win, Frisco aims for a series split Sunday with LHP Dylan MacLean (3-0, 5.01) taking the ball against RHP Miguel Mendez (1-0, 3.24) in a 6:05 p.m. start at Riders Field.

It is a Throwback Sunday presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing with an Ian Kinsler Bobblehead Giveaway presented by McKinney Hardwood Flooring. Postgame, there will be Summer Sunday Fireworks presented by Globe Life.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 23, 2026

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