Springfield Drops Finale, Finishes with Series Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Cardinals dropped the series-finale in Tulsa, 9-3, to the Drillers on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

Springfield had already clinched a series victory after winning the first four games. They settled for a 4-2 week against the Drillers, who came in to the week in first place.

W: Gutierrez (4-0)

L: Davis (0-3)

S: None

NOTES:

- Jeremy Rivas finished 0-for-4 to snap his 12-game hit streak. It was the longest active streak in the Texas League and the longest for Cardinals this season. He hit .386 (17x44) with five homers and 15 RBI during the streak which began on April 30.

- Ryan Campos had his 20-game on-base streak end after an 0-for-4 afternoon.

- Travis Honeyman went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. He leads the Cardinals with 26 runs scored and has reached base safely in 18 straight games.

- Braden Davis surrendered five runs on five hits over 2.2 innings in the start. The He's allowed five runs in each of his three starts against Tulsa this season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-23) at Arkansas (23-15)

- Tuesday, May 19, 6:35 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- LHP Molina vs. RHP Morales

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 17, 2026

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