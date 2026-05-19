CHRISTUS Spohn Scholar of Tomorrow to be Recognized at Whataburger Field

Published on May 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - The Corpus Christi Hooks and CHRISTUS Health have partnered to extend the education of 10 area high school seniors through the CHRISTUS Spohn Scholars of Tomorrow program, awarding each recipient with a $1,500 scholarship as they continue their education with a focus in health care.

The 2026 CHRISTUS Spohn Scholars of Tomorrow will be recognized in a pregame ceremony tonight, May 19, at Whataburger Field.

Aleena Olivo, Moody High School

Kathryn Burda, Veterans Memorial High School

Karlie Jones, Aransas Pass High School

Carly Brady, Flour Bluff High School

Aubrey Connor, Gregory-Portland High School

Kendahl Patton, Gregory-Portland High School

Julianna Flores, Tuloso-Midway High School

Taylen Stephenson, Woodsboro High School

Xavier Velam, Miller High School

Esmeralda Cruz Trejo, West Oso High School

"We are truly blessed to be able to offer this scholarship to these outstanding young individuals," said Reyaan Ali, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi Shoreline. "We know how hard they have worked to qualify for this opportunity. They are our future, and we are honored to play a part in their journey."

For consideration, graduating seniors submitted a short essay describing how they will pursue a career in health care, how CHRISTUS Health has impacted their lives and what being a health care professional means to them.

"We are thrilled to carry this partnership with Christus Health into another season of benefitting the Coastal Bend," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "We've had a great response of applicants and look forward to supporting their future endeavors into the health care industry."

Judges from both organizations selected the winners, and the scholarship funds will be sent directly to the student's future college or university.







Texas League Stories from May 19, 2026

CHRISTUS Spohn Scholar of Tomorrow to be Recognized at Whataburger Field - Corpus Christi Hooks

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