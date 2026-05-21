Drillers Shut out Wind Surge 6-0 Behind Crowell's Strong Start

Published on May 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (19-21) fell 6-0 to the Tulsa Drillers (24-17) in game two of their six-game series Wednesday night at Equity Bank Park as Tulsa starter Wyatt Crowell tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and Dodgers No. 4 prospect Mike Sirota notched a three-hit night.

Wichita managed just four hits offensively, with Jamie Ferrer providing one of the bright spots by recording his first career Double-A hit and first Double-A multi-hit game. Andrew Cossetti also drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games.

The Wind Surge pitching staff showed swing-and-miss ability throughout the night, striking out 14 batters, the 17th time this season reaching double-digit strikeouts. Corey Lewis made his first appearance for Wichita since 2024 and struck out six while allowing just one hit over three innings. Sam Ryan added 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, Jake Higginbotham made his Wind Surge debut with a scoreless outing and Jaylen Nowlin made his 81st career appearance for Wichita, the most by any pitcher in franchise history.

THE RUNDOWN

Tulsa opened the scoring in the first inning, using a pair of walks and a single to plate one run on a groundout before adding another on a wild pitch. Wichita trailed 2-0 after one.

Corey Lewis made his first appearance for the Wind Surge since 2024 after being assigned from the FCL Twins as part of a rehab assignment following a shoulder injury. After a difficult opening inning, the knuckleballer settled in and finished with six strikeouts while allowing just one hit over his final 2.2 scoreless innings.

Wichita threatened in the fourth, drawing two walks with one out but could not capitalize.

Sam Ryan entered to record the final out of the fourth and carried his momentum into the fifth, striking out two during his sixth scoreless appearance of the season.

The Drillers added to their lead in the sixth with a leadoff double that later scored on an RBI single to make it 3-0.

The Wind Surge mounted another threat in the bottom of the sixth after Ferrer recorded his first Double-A hit and Wichita loaded the bases, but the Surge left all three runners stranded.

Tulsa added two more in the seventh on consecutive doubles and a single to push the lead to 5-0.

The Drillers added one final run in the ninth after loading the bases and scoring on a hit batter.The Surge could not make the comeback in the final frame sealing the victory for the visitors.

HIGHLIGHTS

The current six-game set opens the 2026 Propeller Series between the Wind Surge and Drillers.

Wichita trails the season series 0-2.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 66 home runs.

The Wind Surge struck out 14 batters, their 17th game this season with double-digit strikeouts.

SS Kyle DeBarge has led off the game with a hit in back-to-back contests.

1B Jamie Ferrer made his Double-A debut and faced former Florida State teammate Wyatt Crowell. The pair played together during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Ferrer recorded his first Double-A hit and first Double-A multi-hit game.

DH Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

INF Miguel Briceno made his first Double-A start after debuting as a pinch hitter Tuesday.

RHP Corey Lewis made his first appearance for Wichita since 2024 and struck out six.

RHP Sam Ryan recorded his sixth scoreless appearance of the season.

LHP Jake Higginbotham made his Wind Surge debut and logged a scoreless outing.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin made his 81st career appearance with Wichita, the most in franchise history.

TRANSACTIONS

INF Jamie Ferrer promoted from High-A Cedar Rapids to Double-A Wichita.

INF Harry Genth promoted from Low-A Fort Myers to Double-A Wichita.

RHP Preston Johnson transferred from the FCL Twins to Double-A Wichita.

RHP Corey Lewis assigned from the FCL Twins to Double-A Wichita.

INF Jorel Ortega placed on the 7-day injured list.

RHP Alejandro Hidalgo promoted from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul.

C/OF Ricardo Olivar promoted from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul.

RHP Ty Langenberg promoted from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul.

STAT OF THE DAY

81 - Jaylen Nowlin made his 81st career appearance with Wichita, the most by any pitcher in franchise history.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers with game three Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2026

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