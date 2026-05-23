Drillers Roll Past Wind Surge, 14-2, Behind Big Offensive Night

Published on May 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (19-23) dropped their fourth straight game Friday night, falling 14-2 to the Tulsa Drillers (26-17) in game four of their six-game series at Equity Bank Park as Tulsa piled up 18 hits and received a dominant outing from Adam Serwinowski. Serwinowski struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run baseball and retired the final 16 batters he faced.

The Wind Surge struggled throughout the night, recording just four hits, committing three errors and surrendering 14 runs. Jamie Ferrer provided one of the few bright spots, collecting two hits and driving in his first Double-A run in just his third game with Wichita. Andrew Cossetti added an RBI single and extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Despite the final score, Wichita's pitching staff continued to miss bats. Eli Jones recorded a Double-A career high with five strikeouts, while Preston Johnson made his Wind Surge debut and picked up his first strikeout in a scoreless appearance. Jacob Wosinski also contributed a scoreless inning. The Wind Surge struck out 11 batters as a staff, marking their 19th game this season with double-digit punchouts.

THE RUNDOWN

Tulsa struck first in the opening inning as Kendall George stayed hot at the plate with his fifth consecutive hit dating back to the previous game. George later scored after an RBI knock, though Jones limited the damage with two strikeouts.

Wichita threatened in the bottom of the first after opening the inning with a hit and drawing a walk but could not capitalize and trailed 1-0 after one.

Jones settled in after the opening frame, piling up strikeouts and receiving defensive help from Garrett Spain, who cut down a runner at the plate with a throw from right field to end the inning.

The Surge tied the game in the second after opening the inning with two walks before Ferrer legged out an RBI infield single for his first Double-A RBI.

Tulsa reclaimed the lead in the third, using a walk and a two-run homer to move ahead 3-1.

The Drillers broke the game open in the fourth after loading the bases on a walk and consecutive Wichita errors. Tulsa capitalized with back-to-back two-run knocks and added a two-run triple to complete a six-run inning and take a 9-1 lead.

Tulsa continued to add on in the sixth, opening the inning with consecutive doubles before scoring again on a groundout to extend the advantage to 11-1.

Wichita got one back in the eighth on Cossetti's RBI single but Tulsa answered with three more runs in the ninth against a position player to seal the 14-2 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The current six-game set opens the 2026 Propeller Series between the Wind Surge and Drillers.

Wichita trails the season series 0-4.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 67 home runs.

The Wind Surge struck out 11 batters, their 19th game this season with double-digit strikeouts.

Wichita has led off the game with a hit in four consecutive contests.

1B Jamie Ferrer recorded his second multi-hit game and drove in his first Double-A RBI.

Ferrer has recorded two multi-hit performances in his first three games with Wichita.

3B Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to five games.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

RHP Eli Jones made his third start of the season and set a Double-A career high with five strikeouts.

RHP Preston Johnson made his Wind Surge debut and recorded his first strikeout in a scoreless appearance.

RHP Jacob Wosinski logged his third scoreless appearance with Wichita.

DH Murphy Stehly made his first professional pitching appearance.

STAT OF THE DAY

14 - Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers with game five Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 22, 2026

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