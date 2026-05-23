Three-Run Eighth Inning Powers Missions to 7-6 Victory

Published on May 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







FRISCO - The San Antonio Missions rallied late to beat the Frisco RoughRiders 7-6, taking three of the first four games in the series.

Victor Lizarraga turned in another strong start, going six innings for the second straight outing while allowing just one run and striking out five. The right-hander has put together a stellar May, as he's been charged with just four earned runs in 26 IP (1.38 ERA).

Frisco took the lead in the first on a solo home run by John Taylor, but didn't score again until the seventh inning.

San Antonio scored a run apiece in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. Albert Fabian's RBI single drove in Romeo Sanabria in the third.

In the fourth, the Missions made it 2-1 when Luis Verdugo drove in Jackson with an RBI single. Fabian's RBI groundout in the fifth scored Sanabria and made it 3-1.

Frisco responded in the seventh, taking a 4-3 lead. Four walks forced in a run, with Max Wagner scoring from third. Keith Jones II followed with a two-run single to put the RoughRiders in front.

However, the Missions were unfazed. They scored three in the eighth to jump back ahead 6-4. Ryan Jackson singled and Francisco Acuña walked to put runners on first and second. After a sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position, Carson Tucker ripped a two-run single to center to put the Missions ahead 5-4. Tucker later scored on a Tirso Ornelas infield single.

Acuña added his second home run of the series with a solo shot in the ninth, pushing the Missions' lead to 7-4.

That proved crucial, as the RoughRiders made it tight in the ninth inning. Corey Joyce's two-run homer made it 7-6, but Andrew Dalquist struck out Kayber Rodriguez to finish off a one-run victory.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series on Saturday with the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch on Saturday is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 22, 2026

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