Missions Best Hooks, Rain in Eight-Inning 3-2 Win

Published on May 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - An Ethan Salas two-run homer and Albert Fabian sacrifice fly provided all the support Jagger Haynes and the San Antonio Missions (18-28) needed to squeak by with a 3-2 rain-shortened win after eight innings against the Corpus Christi Hooks (21-25). Haynes tossed six scoreless and struck out seven while picking up the win.

Haynes showed up and showed out in the opening stanza against the Hooks, punching out leadoff hitter Pascanel Ferreras and beating out Lucas Spence to first base with a scoop toss to Romeo Sanabria. The action remained at first base as Haynes closed out his flashy performance with a pickoff of Jason Schiavone after a two-out walk.

The K's kept racking up in the following turn for Haynes as he struck out two more Hooks and finished off with a flyout to close out the second inning, something the thirteenth ranked prospect for the San Diego Padres couldn't do in the previous series against Corpus Christi. Haynes kept rolling through the Hooks order in the third inning with another strikeout and pickoff.

Hooks starter Jackson Nezuh kept matching Haynes throughout the contest. The fourteenth ranked prospect for the Houston Astros struck out at least one Mission batter in each of the first three innings and had two 1-2-3 halves to keep the contest scoreless.

Haynes continued to mix up the Hooks after plunking Spence to begin the fourth. Haynes fanned Schiavone and twisted up Corpus Christi's home run leader, Joseph Sullivan with runners at the corners. Drew Brutcher tried to break open the zero-zero game in his Double-A debut but grounded out with a soft dribbler to Sanabria. The Whiteville, North Carolina native danced his way through the fifth after surrendering his third walk on the night followed by a base hit with two away. Salas was unable to secure a passed ball that advanced baserunners, but the Missions' defense helped Haynes escape danger with a Spence ground out to remain tied.

Kai Roberts stared at four straight balls for a free pass to first in the bottom of the sixth before Salas blasted a home run over the right field wall of The Wolff that disappeared into the San Antonio overcast night to put the Missions ahead 2-0 with one swing. A Pascanel Ferreras RBI double in the Hooks' next turn cut the Missions lead to just one run, and the last three frames proved to be critical between both squads going blow for blow.

Braedon Karpathios sprung San Antonio into action with a leadoff double in the seventh. A sacrifice bunt from Ryan Jackson and sacrifice fly from Fabian sent Karpathios across home plate to put the Missions back up 3-1. Missions' reliever Sadrac Franco gave out three free passes to find himself in a jam with one away. Roberts made a spectacular sliding grab on a deep Yamal Encarnacion sac fly out as the Hooks trailed by a lone run yet again. Franco dinged Tyler Whitaker's hand with a pitch to load the bases again before Josh Mallitz closed out the nail biting eighth inning with the Missions still ahead.

Corpus Christi's Alejandro Torres looked to set up the Hooks with a potential late game comeback off a 1-2-3 ninth inning, but the contest was called due to an intense storm in San Antonio. As a result, the evening concluded with a 3-2 Missions win.

Up Next:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. It's a paw-some night at the park with Bark in the Park presented by North Park Subaru! Dogs get in free, so bring your best friend along for the game. All pets must be leashed at all times, and please clean up after your pup. Let's play ball - and fetch! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 26, 2026

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