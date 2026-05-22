Johnson, Alfaro Homer in Naturals 6-4 Win Thursday

Published on May 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- Justin Johnson and Jorge Alfaro each homered while Drew Beam pitched in a quality start for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (21-20) in their 6-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-20) Thursday night. The series continues on Friday with a 7:00 PM CT first pitch at Hodgetown in Amarillo, TX.

The Sod Poodles got on the board first with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning off Beam (2-3), but the righty settled in, and the Naturals plated their first run of the game on a wild pitch in the third.

In the top of the fifth, Johnson flexed his muscles and gave the Naturals the lead. With one out, Omar Hernandez singled on a ground ball to short, and Johnson blasted a ball 443 feet over the left-field wall, landing on the street beyond the ballpark. The homer was Johnson's first of the season and gave the Naturals a 3-2 lead.

In the sixth, Alfaro stepped to the plate with Spencer Nivens on base and hammered a ball to straight-away center field. The shot was Alfaro's sixth of the season and landed just to the left of the Hodgetown batter's eye. Connor Scott drove in another run later in the frame with a single to right, giving the Naturals a 6-2 lead.

The Sod Poodles added another run off Beam in the sixth, but the righty worked out of the inning to maintain a three-run advantage.

Beam last 6.0 innings, holding the Sod Poodles to three runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Beam threw NWA's second-straight quality start following Justin Lamkin's 6.0-inning outing on Wednesday.

Amarillo scored again in the bottom of the seventh, but Naturals relievers Brandon Johnson, Dennis Colleran Jr., and Oscar Rayo sealed the deal after throwing a combined 3.0 innings while holding the Soddies to one run on five hits with five strikeouts. Johnson and Colleran were each credited with holds while Rayo got his first save of the year.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by following the radio broadcast, which is available for free at www.nwanaturals.com or on the MiLB App.







Texas League Stories from May 22, 2026

Johnson, Alfaro Homer in Naturals 6-4 Win Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

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