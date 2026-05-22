All Hounds Thursday Night

Published on May 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jamie Arnold worked 6 2/3 three-hit innings Thursday while the RockHounds racked up season highs in hits and runs in a 13-1 win over the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

The 13 runs and 15 hits are the most allowed by Corpus Christi in a game this year.

James Hicks retired six of seven while striking out four over the first two innings. Two infield singles opened the door to a three-run third before Midland sent 10 men to bat in the fifth for an 8-1 lead.

The RockHounds hit column was filled by 12 singles and home runs from Cameron Leary, Brennan Milone, and Luke Mann. Mann's was a two-out, three-run shot in the ninth.

Astros closer Josh Hader permitted one baserunner in his lone inning of work, the Milone solo homer to left.

In six rehab appearances between the Hooks and Sugar Land, Hader has struck out nine against one walk, four hits, and one run over six innings, throwing 65 percent of his pitches for strikes.

The lone Corpus Christi marker came on a lead-off home run by Max Holy in the first inning. Holy's second long ball in as many days cleared the left-field bullpen with an exit velocity of 102 MPH.

Alejandro Torres was the only Hooks pitcher to escape unscathed Thursday as he struck out five over two dominant innings.

Prior to Thursday, CC's most lopsided loss of the year was by eight runs in a 10-2 decision April 3 vs. Frisco.







Texas League Stories from May 22, 2026

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