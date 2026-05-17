Rivas Extends Hit Streak as Win Streak Ends

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Jeremy Rivas extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a solo home run, but the Cardinals saw their six-game win streak snapped in a 10-6 loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Miguel Ugueto put Springfield on the board early with a third-inning grand slam. It was his third home run of the season and first grand slam.

Jurrangelo Cijntje tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts but was unable to hold on to the early lead. He allowed four runs (three earned) over 4.1 innings with three walks.

W: Ramirez (1-1)

L: Watson (2-2)

NOTES:

- The win snapped the Cardinals season-best win streak at six games and was the club's first loss in five games at Tulsa.

- Rivas is 17-for-44 during his streak with five home runs.

- Travis Honeyman extended his on-base streak to 17 games with two walks.

- Cijntje became the first Cardinal pitcher to strikeout 10 in a game this season. The last to do it was Brycen Mautz in early August last year.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-22) at Tulsa (21-17)

- Sunday, May 17, 1 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- LHP Davis vs. TBA

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026

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